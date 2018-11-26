Whanganui's First Vets is setting up the purr-fect pad for felines who need a home away from home.

Dr Nicola King said a cattery was always the planned next step for the business which opened just over a year ago.

"We brought in grooming about six months ago and the cattery was always going to be our next venture," King said.

"This will be the only boarding cattery in town attached to a veterinary clinic, offering short-term and long-term boarding options.

Advertisement

"We have 16 suites available and are very proud of our finished product. The cattery has double-glazing to block outside noises, airconditioning and a security system.

"Our vet nurses will look after the cats. The cats will each have their own suite and it was really important for us to have vertical cages so the cats can get up high. There are ramps up the side of the cages so they can get up, toys, tunnels and hidey-holes which are really important."

The cattery will not be communal. Cats will remain in their own area, coming out to a central exercise area when their suite is being cleaned and going back to their cage before the next cat comes out.

First Vets director Dr Nicola King introduces Ragdoll cat Reg to the new cattery.

Cats will have a free health check with a veterinary nurse before going in to the cattery and will be given flea treatment if they are not up to date. Cats must have had their vaccinations. Cats that are unwell will not be allowed in the cattery but can be accommodated in the isolation area of the vet clinic.

The cattery is due to open in the first week of December. Bookings are being taken for the Christmas period and there are already some animals booked in.

People will be able to drop off and pick up their cats during the vet clinic's opening hours.

First Vets now has a team of eight including vets Nicola King and Tanya Smith, four vet nurses and two groomers.