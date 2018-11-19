The wait is almost over for the biggest market day event in the Rangitikei District.

Marton Market Day begins at 9am on Saturday, November 24 and new attractions include a highland dancing competition, dog agility displays and skate ramp training.

Project Marton co-ordinator Cath Ash has been organising the event held on Broadway-Follett and Marton Park for the last six years.

"It's really grown in the last couple of years and it's the biggest in the district based on the number of people that attend it and our stall numbers," Ash said.

"We've got 240 stall sites this year and last year it was estimated that over 10,000 people came to the event."

Another huge new addition to the event that has been running for approximately 25 years is a visit from rising motorsport prodigy Kaleb Ngatoa and his father Robbie.

"Kaleb is going to bring his vehicle down. His Dad Robbie is a local business owner and we haven't had them at the market before," Ash said.

"He's the up and coming star of the country, so that's really exciting."

Marton, 37 kilometres south of Whanganui, gets taken over on market day, with main streets closing down and stallholders coming from as far away as Tauranga.

The event has a carnival atmosphere with drummers, buskers, and plenty of activities on offer for children - including the circus zone with juggling and clowns.

Those are just some of the highlights, said Ash.

"The food that we've got this year is exciting. It's completely international, whether it's Turkish or Indian or Chinese or Malaysian or Mexican, we've got everything.

"And it's the perfect time for buying Christmas presents. There's truly something for everybody whether they want to buy outdoor furniture or soap or whatever."

But the biggest reason people should come and check out is simple.

"It's free. There are not many events you can get into for free and have a whole day full of fun and entertainment, great shopping and great food," Ash said.

"People need to come and join us and experience it. Come and see what the magic of Marton really is."