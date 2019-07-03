The AM Show will broadcast live from Jean Batten Square outside Rotorua Library for two days next week.

The show will broadcast live from 6am to 9am on Thursday July 12 and Friday July 13.

According to the Rotorua Lakes Council Facebook page, the public can grab breakfast from the food and coffee trucks and Rotorua Library will be opening early from 8am.

There will also be live entertainment and fun activities with passes to local attractions to win. Chorus will be available to answer broadband and fibre questions and will have giveaways.

On Thursday children can join in the "have a go" area where families can try out hula hoops, poi, and ribbons from 7.30am to 8.30am.

On Friday there will be free face painting between 7.30am and 9am and local duo Two of a Kind will perform from 7.45am.