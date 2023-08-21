Te Awamutu College First XV outside back Teina Beets takes on the Hamilton Boys' High School Gold defence. Photo / Jolene Emery

Te Awamutu College First XV conquered Hamilton Boys’ High School Gold 31-17 at Steele Park on Saturday in the Waikato Secondary School rugby second division clash.

Te Awamutu started shaky with HBHS grabbing the first try in the eighth minute.

The College team knew that a 14-point winning margin was needed for a home finals match.

The try spurred Te Awamutu on, as they scored their own in the 10th, 20th and 30th minutes through Connor Storey, Teina Beets and Sleyd Edmonds.

Centre Corbin Fleming converted two of these, giving them a 14-point margin at half time, 19-5.

Second half bounced back and forth, firstly through HBHS and finishing with Te Awamutu.

Both coaches may have sprouted a few grey hairs in the nail-biting second period.

With Te Awamutu teetering on the edge of their 14-point gap, the final try didn’t come until a couple of minutes before the final whistle.

College loose forwards Storey and Edmonds kept the game alive in the second half.

The win puts Te Awamutu into third place, meaning they have a home final this weekend against Morrinsville College First XV.

Post final, the Te Awamutu College First XV still have two other special games and the three-day Northern Region Tournament in Pukekohe next week.

MVP Points: 3 - Boston Zeuren, 2 - Connor Storey, 1 - Corbin Fleming.

Te Awamutu College game points: Corbin Fleming 11; Sleyd Edmonds 10; Teina Beets 5; Connor Storey 5.