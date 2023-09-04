Waikato FPC has lost the Farah Palmer Cup 2023 semi-final against Auckland Storm. Photo / Matt Gould

Waitomo Group: Waikato FPC have lost the chance to take out the Farah Palmer Cup 2023 after going down 29-22 in the semifinal against Auckland Storm at FMG Stadium Waikato last weekend.

Waikato FPC initially opened the scoring when Carla Hohepa crossed for the first try of the match within two minutes of play. After a Chyna Hohepa turnover, Ariana Bayler went to the blindside and put Carla Hohepa down the sideline to score. Kiriana Nolan could not add the extras and Waikato led 5-0.

Waikato was in again when Victoria Makea crossed under the post with a pick-and-go. Nolan this time added the extras, and Waikato extended their lead to 12 points after 10 minutes.

Auckland Storm struck back to draw the game level at 12 all with a double from Maama Vaipulu and a conversion from Ruahei Demant midway through the first half.

Auckland eventually took the lead through an Angelica Vahai try. Demant was successful with the conversion, and the visitors had a seven-point lead with seven minutes remaining in the first half.

With three minutes left to play in the first half, Ariana Bayler slotted a penalty from out in front to reduce the visitors’ lead to just four points.

Waikato FPC lost 29-22 against Auckland Storm at FMG Stadium Waikato. Photo / Matt Gould

But right on halftime, Waikato gave away another penalty right out in front of the posts, and Demant added three to Auckland’s score as they went into the break with a 22-15 lead.

In the second half, Waikato drew the game level again after 11 minutes when Ashlee Gaby-Sutherland scored from the back of the driving maul. Bayler added the extras and the game was locked up at 22 all.

However, with eight minutes remaining in the second half, Demant was able to find a gap in the Waikato defence and went in to score the go-ahead try. Patrica Maliepo was successful with the conversion and Auckland led 29-22.

Waikato threw everything at Auckland Storm in the final eight minutes but were unsuccessful in drawing the game level as Auckland Storm held on to claim a 29-22 victory, and they will now move on to the Farah Palmer Cup Final against Canterbury next weekend.

Waitomo Group: Waikato FPC 22 (Carla Hohepa, Victoria Makea, Ashlee Gaby-Sutherland tries; Kiriana Nolan 1 conversion, Ariana Bayler 1 conversion, 1 penalty).

Auckland Storm 29 (Maama Vaipulu 2, Angelica Vahai, Ruahei Demant tries; Ruahei Demant 2 conversions, 1 penalty, Patrica Maliepo 1 conversion)

HT: 15-22