University's Tiana Tiro feeds the backs in their premiership women's match vs Hamilton Old Boys Huskiez at the University. Photo / Norrie Mailer

In what was the perfect Saturday afternoon for quick-running rugby, Waikato Club Rugby delivered and produced some cracking tight games that came right down to the final play of the game.

In the premier men’s competition, Morrinsville Sports drew with Te Awamutu Sports in the 80th minute through a converted try; Hamilton Marist came from 19 points down to beat Hautapu 21-19 in the final 20 minutes; and in the women’s premiership Melville were held to a draw with Ōtorohanga.

Waikato Draught Men’s Premiership

It was an afternoon of tight matches throughout the premiership with all games decided by less than seven points.

At Campbell Park in Morrinsville, the visiting Te Awamutu Sports were up 25-18 with only minutes remaining.

The home side made their way down the field and managed to score between the sticks as fulltime clicked over.

The conversion was slotted to lock it up 25-all followed by the fulltime whistle of Bradley Thomas.

Back in town it was a typical Hamilton Old Boys and Fraser Tech arm-wrestle throughout the 80 minutes with both sides trading blows with the lead changing multiple times.

Fraser Tech made the trip down Seddon Road, crossing for five converted tries and inflicting more pain on Hamilton Old Boys to sit eighth with only one win in 2024.

Hautapu hosted Hamilton Marist in a 2023 Breweries Shield final rematch.

Up 19-0 heading into the final 20 minutes, the Cambridge-based men went into defence mode to close out the match.

Hamilton Marist had other ideas managing to dot down with three converted tries to storm home, winning 21-19.

Pivot Wharenui Hāwera was clutch off the boot, converting all three kicks from wide out to the left of the posts.

Melville have to have turned a corner for their 2024 season.

Following a one-point win over Te Awamutu Sports last weekend, they made the bus trip out to Bedford Park and took on a confident United Matamata Sports side who are traditionally tough to beat at home.

Melville were keen to ensure the week-four win wasn’t a flash in the pan and went out to Matamata picking up a hard-fought 27-22 win to push them up into the middle of the table only sitting two points outside the top five.

The final match-up was the University of Waikato Rugby Club, hosting Ōtorohanga.

Like Hautapu, the University lads started with a hiss and a roar and got out to an earlier lead, only to be clawed back by an in-form Ōtorohanga side who are now sitting on top of the premier ladder alongside Hamilton Marist.

Hautapu lock Hamilton Burr goes high to win possession for his side against Hamilton Marist Photo / Matt Gould

Waitomo Women’s Premiership and Championship

Melville sit atop the women’s premiership ladder and remain the only unbeaten side following their 22-all draw with Ōtorohanga on Saturday at Collins Rd.

Both sides could not be separated after a tough-fought 80 minutes.

They both touched down for four tries with only one successful kick at goal apiece ensuring the sides remained locked up come fulltime.

Hamilton Old Boys’ Huskiez took their match vs University over to the University to support their women on rugby day, and with it picked up a 24-12 victory.

Following their week-one defeat, they have gone three on the bounce and now sit second on the ladder behind Melville who they will play this weekend where the winner will top the table just after the midway point of the round.

In the women’s championship, Taupiri and Pirongia got the weekend off to an early start with a Friday night match under lights at Murphy Lane.

Taupiri got their second win of the year with a strong 41-14 win at home.

Hauraki travelled down to Waitete picking up a 26-22 in what was their second win for the season.

They now sit just inside the top four above Taupiri and United Matamata Sports.

Putāruru travelled into town and took on Suburbs at a busy Flagstaff winning 43-20.

Putāruru are top with four wins from four starts, while Suburbs maintain third place with two wins from three starts.

Hautapu and United Matamata Sports had the bye due to a side withdrawing earlier in the season.

Returning Ōhaupō first five-eighth Josh Thomas was a standout in his side's victory over Putāruru. Photo / Jesse Wood

Division One

The upset of the round came in Ōhaupō where the home side upset high flying Putāruru 29-15.

Putāruru started the year three from three but over the last two weeks have fallen at the hands of Hinuera and now Ōhaupō.

The remaining four games all went largely as planned for the home sides, each picking up rather comfortable victories.

Pirongia hosted Frankton running in 12 tries to one and winning 76-5, while Hinuera hosted Kereone and picked up a 53-3 win.

Te Rapa made the trip south to Tokoroa to take on Southern United where the home side were too strong winning 47-10, and Suburbs shut out Taupiri 32-0 at Flagstaff Park.

Leamington enjoyed the weekend off and with that still remain inside the top five. The home sides from the weekend’s action full out the top five. Suburbs and Hinuera remain unbeaten, Suburbs also have a game in hand over Hinuera.

Southern United and Putāruru round out the top five in third and fourth place just above Leamington.

Colts

Another week and another strong win for the young Hamilton Marist men – this time winning 50-10 vs Hamilton Old Boys at Marist Park.

Doubles to Ben Gordon and Taine Cantwell proved to be too much for the men from Hamilton Old Boys.

Hautapu Sports and University put on another fine match-up at Cambridge Memorial Park which was a perfect preview to the premier match that featured soon after.

It was the young men from Cambridge this time who picked up a 26-24 win with the additional points coming from the boot of Matthew Christensen and Johanson Tamala who between them kicked three from four attempts while University were successful two from four.

Morrinsville Sports hosted Suburbs at Campbell Park picking up a much needed home win 33-27.

Pirongia, who have looked sharp in 2024 with three wins, one draw and one loss to their name, picked up a quality win over Thames Valley United in what was their first loss of the year 39-12.

The last two matches were a comfortable 59-8 win for Hinuera at home over Fraser Tech and a tight 15-12 win away for Leamington over United Matamata Sports.

Te Awamutu Sports loose forward Niah Church-Jones scored yet another try in 2024. Photo / Justin Miezenbeek

Under 85kg

Hamilton Marist’s 9-3 win over Melville sees them inch above them into second place on the ladder, as the green and red side conceded their first defeat of 2024.

Comfortable wins for Morrinsville Sports and Fraser Tech rounded out the remaining matches in the Under 85kg Competition.

Morrinsville Sports won 64-0 over Kio Kio United at Campbell Park while Fraser Tech won 50-8 over Leamington in Cambridge.