Waihī golf: Team eye Coromandel Shield

John Giffney, last week’s Flett Trophy winner. Photo / Rodger Bagshaw

MONDAY VETS: Twenty-three teams enjoyed playing a Two Person Ambrose competition as the vets continue to have a varied programme. The continuing good weather saw some good scoring, with the winners being John Libby & Judy Saunders, coming out ahead of Ken Mustard & Jane Wordley. Third were Mavis Bruce & Vince Jones, followed by Bruce Rutter & Liz Purcell.

On the same day our six-man team was at Thames contesting a round of the Coromandel Shield. They were 2nd equal on the day, and are now 2nd equal in the competition, just behind Paeroa.

NINE HOLE SECTION: The competition this week was the Melrose Foursomes, played in overcast, but fine conditions. The winning pair were Jill Mason & John Twemlow with a nett 28. One shot back was Val McLoughlin & Christine Mercer, with Margaret Meldrum & Jill Morrison next with 32. Lynda Thomson & Vicky Knight finished with a nett 39, as did Anne-Louise Erceg & Tangila Tukatara.

WEDNESDAY LADIES: After the previous week’s ladies day washed out, the ladies were pleased for some fine weather. The competition was par, and Adele Gunning had a stunning day finishing at +8, and well clear of Jacquie Bain who was +4. Next was Di Lockwood on +2, then Sarah Tomsett, Jenny Tubman, Rae Brown, and Sally Sherson, who all finished on +1. The Hidden Hole was taken out by Rae Brown and Anke Hermannsdorfer. The previous week’s winner of the “Dreamers Player of the week” was Niria Gerbich, and this week the winner was Adele Gunning with her nett 66.

THURSDAY MEN: Regular showers and a drop in temperature faced the players on Thursday. In the morning haggle, John Drent topped the field with 40 points, with John Giffney next on 37. Allen Sarjant and Daryll Denyer both had 35, while Gary Dunlop, Pete Rowe, and Vince Jones, all had 34.

In the afternoon haggle, it was a bit tight at the top with Wilson McGillivray taking it from Graeme Parkinson on a countback with 37 points. Next on 36 were Mark Tomsett, and Stuart Cooke (Mt Maunganui), while Craig Sandlant (again) and Chris Hale had 35 points. Murray Fraser, Andy Roche, and Jamie Sanderson all finished with 34.

SATURDAY GOLF: A pleasant winter’s day for golfer’s on a well turned-out course.

LADIES: played a stableford haggle, and Megan Jowsey had the best round with 38 points. Next was Sharon Deacon with 36, followed by Shelley Lithgow on 35, then Susan Mustard 34. Denise Donald and Kathy Ashton both had 33 points.

MORNING MEN: In division 1, Jethro Meares had a successful morning, winning the par haggle with +5, comfortably ahead of Daryll Denyer on +1. Next were the two John’s, Libby and Giffney with -1, followed by Scott Spicer, Earl Hoskins, and Rob Page with -2. In division 2, by just slipping into the second division Tim Parish topped the field by having a even score. Ken Purcell and Tom Rowbotham (who reversed his Thursday form) were next with -1, while Bob Hoggard, Eddie Bruce, Mark Mora, and Francis Gascoigne, all finished -2.

AFTERNOON MEN: Showing good form after his narrow loss in the Flett Trophy last week, Michael Matutinovich came in first with +4, just ahead of Nigel Sanderson +3. Logan Phillips and Richard Taitoko both finished on +2, while on +1 were Chris Hales, Charles Gurr, Mark Hume, and Graeme Parkinson. - Rodger Bagshaw



