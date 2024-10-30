With 2-1-1 results in the junior 15-16 years’ 125cc class on Saturday, Draper convincingly won the trophy ahead of experienced fellow Auckland region rider Jack Ellingham and local Taupō rider Declan Connors.

On Sunday, Draper lodged 2-1-2 results in the senior 125cc class to also win that trophy, again finishing ahead of fellow dual-class competitor Ellingham, with local Mangakino rider Maz Parkes, also riding a Husqvarna TC125, clinching the third podium spot.

“It was my first time back on a 125cc bike in about 12 months, because I’ve been concentrating on the 250cc class lately,” Draper said afterwards.

“In the first race on the junior day, both me and Jack (Ellingham) crashed in the first corner and we re-joined the race in last position. We both charged through traffic and he got the race win in the end, with me settling for second. That set the tone for the weekend really.

“With me winning the next two races, it gave me the overall win for the day.

“I only managed to qualify third fastest in the 125cc class on Sunday’s senior day, with Jack fourth, and I was sort of surprised with that.”

Ōtorohanga’s Cooper Phillips was quickest in qualifying, with Parkes second, but, as quickly became obvious, any qualifying spot within the top five or six could easily be a position to win from and that’s just what Draper did.

Draper’s day didn’t finish there either because he’d qualified for the all-capacities shoot-out feature race, a knock-out format where the slowest riders are culled after each of the progressively shorter races.

Draper dropped out after race two of five in that novel contest, just failing to make the cut for the fastest 10 out of 40 qualifiers,

He and fellow Husqvarna rider Parkes were the only two 125cc riders to survive against 250cc and 450cc riders.

As it turned out, visiting Australian Kirk Gibbs, on a 450cc GASGAS bike, won this “champion of champions” shootout and the Nicky Smith Memorial trophy that went with it.

Other senior class winners at the weekend were Mangakino’s Maximus Purvis (MX1); Pāpāmoa’s Cody Cooper (MX2); Te Awamutu’s Joel Hansen (veterans’ 35-44 years); Whakatāne’s Darren Capill (veterans’ over-45 years) and Auckland’s Jayden McKenzie (MX3).

Other junior class winners at the weekend were Ohau’s Phoenix Van Dusschoten (14-16 years’ 250cc); Oropi’s Levi Townley (12-13 years’ 125cc); Oropi’s Jaggar Townley (12-16 years’ 85cc/150cc); Hamilton’s Nico Verhoeven (8-11 years’ 85cc); Matamata’s Henry Millar (8-11 years’ pro 65cc); Raetihi’s Karaitiana Horne (women); Auckland’s Mikayla Matthews (women 12-16 years’ 85cc/125cc) and Te Awamutu’s Mila Richmond (8-11 years’ 85cc).

Meanwhile, the weekend was a double celebration for Taupō Motorcycle Club which marked off 50 years since the forming of the club and also ticked off 40 years of hosting the Labour Weekend MX Fest extravaganza.