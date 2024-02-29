Children enjoying the TT Kidz junior programme.

The Kihikihi Table Tennis Club will start a new programme for kids aged 6 to 11 years.

The TT Kidz junior programme, delivered in partnership with Table Tennis New Zealand, is set to start on May 13 from 5.30pm to 6.30pm at the Kihikihi Town Hall.

Led by local club athletes Barb Shepp and Hyrum Sunnex, the initiative is designed to introduce children aged 6-11 to the world of table tennis.

With separate girls-only and boys’ groups, limited to eight players each, TT Kidz aims to provide a positive first experience with the sport.

Participants will enjoy eight weeks of interactive sessions, receive an equipment pack, and develop essential hand-eye co-ordination and social skills.

Each session will include a variety of activities, games, and exercises to keep children active and entertained.

The TT Kidz junior programme has girls and boys-only table tennis sections.

The curriculum covers essential topics such as the basics, serving, forehand and backhand techniques, combinations, and getting match-ready.

Participants will also receive a table tennis starter kit, including a bat, bag, balls and a TT Kidz T-shirt.

For more information and to secure a spot in the TT Kidz junior programme, visit tabletennis.org.nz/tt-kidz.

If you have an older child interested in participating, please reach out to Sunnex at 021 068 7017.