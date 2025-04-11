All 24 cars were driven in convoy from Taupō International Motorsport Park to the lakefront for the Track to Town event. Photo / Supercars

Thousands of people lined the streets of Taupō yesterday to welcome the Supercars drivers to town.

The third round of the Repco Supercars Championship 2025 kicks off today, but the drivers were given the rock star treatment on Thursday afternoon for the Track to Town event.

The event saw all 24 cars driven in convoy from Taupō International Motorsport Park to the lakefront for a meet-and-greet and signing session.

Kiwi driver Jaxon Evans said he felt the positive vibes of the crowd.

“We did this for the first time last year and it was a massive turnout, but it seems like the Kiwis turned up once again ... It’s always a special way to start the weekend.”