Fellow Kiwi Andrew Heimgartner said he was amazed by the crowd.
“It’s not died down at all from last year. It’s pretty crazy every time we come in here, but I love being here, love having the support.”
Richie Stanaway said he was pleased to see the weather was much better than last year.
“It’s a good start. I haven’t actually been back in the country since the last race here in Taupō, so it’s nice to be back. I’m pretty fired up [for] this weekend.”
It marks Supercars’ second visit to Taupō and the first ITM Taupō Super440, which will be headlined by two 120km races on Saturday and a 200km race on Sunday.
Supercars’ inaugural visit was the ITM Taupō Super400.
The opening practice for this year’s Supercars Championship started at 12.10pm today.
There will be two knockout qualifying sessions on Saturday to determine the grids for Races 8 and 9, while qualifying will be followed by a Top Ten Shootout on Sunday.
The driver who scores the most points across the weekend will be awarded the Jason Richards Memorial Trophy, named in honour of the beloved Kiwi Supercars driver who died from cancer in 2011.
Last year, the trophy went to Australian driver Anton de Pasquale.
After two rounds of racing this season, defending Supercars’ Champion Will Brown, of Red Bull, is leading the overall points standings, just ahead of Ford ace Cam Waters.
Live coverage of the event can be found on Sky Sport.
Supercars track schedule 2025
Friday, April 11
12.10pm: 30min Practice 1
2.55pm: 30min Practice 2
Saturday, April 12
10.25am: Qualifying Race 8
11.05am: Qualifying Race 9
12.50pm: 37 laps Race 8
4.05pm: 37 laps Race 9
Sunday, April 13
10.45am: Qualifying race 10
12.50pm: Top 10 shootout
3.05pm: 61 laps Race 10