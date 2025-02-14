Since the Chiefs’ test players only rejoined the team late in the pre-season, McMillan said he opted to bring the majority of them back via the bench.

“That rewards those who have worked relentlessly over the last few months, and allows us to inject some experience later into the game.

“It’s a long season and a particularly tough opening six weeks leading into our bye. We will need to be smart around how we manage our squad and our selections this week are a reflection of that.”

McAlister, with his 41 Crusaders caps, will debut between Ollie Norris and George Dyer in the front row with All Black Josh Lord returning from injury in the five jersey alongside Naitoa Ah Kuoi.

The forward pack is rounded out with the loose forward trio of Simon Parker, Kaylum Boshier and Luke Jacobson.

Xavier Roe and Josh Jacomb will wear the number nine and ten jerseys respectively.

Etene Nanai-Seturo joins debutant Carter on the wings, with both players boasting Rugby Sevens experience.

The midfield consists of Quinn Tupaea, who is nearing his 50th Gallagher Chiefs game, and Daniel Rona. Rounding out the starting 15 is Damian McKenzie who will slot into the 15 jersey.

The Chiefs are again captained by Jacobson, who will celebrate his 79th game with the team.

Tickets to the match can be purchased online.

Chiefs squad to face the Blues

1. Ollie Norris (54)

2. Brodie McAlister *

3. George Dyer (37)

4. Naitoa Ah Kuoi (62)

5. Josh Lord (22)

6. Simon Parker (22)

7. Kaylum Boshier (29)

8. Luke Jacobson (78) Captain

9. Xavier Roe (31)

10. Josh Jacomb (4)

11. Etene Nanai-Seturo (60)

12. Quinn Tupaea (48)

13. Daniel Rona (23)

14. Leroy Carter *

15. Damian McKenzie (126)

16. Bradley Slater (60)

17. Aidan Ross (88)

18. Reuben O’Neill (29)

19. Tupou Vaa’i (58)

20. Samipeni Finau (45)

21. Cortez Ratima (42)

22. Anton Lienert-Brown (120)

23. Emoni Narawa (33)

*Gallagher Chiefs debut

Players unavailable due to injury: Wallace Sititi, Liam Coombes Fabling, Fiti Sa, Samisoni Taukiaho and Te Toiroa Tahuriorangi.

