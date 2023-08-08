Sharnae Rowland during her record-breaking squat at the GPCNZ Auckland regionals.

Three of Te Awamutu’s Trainstation members competed in the GPCNZ (Global Powerlifting Commitee New Zealand) Auckland regionals last weekend.

The Drury-based event was hotly contested and the first to sell out within eight hours of opening months earlier, as competitors vied for final national spots.

Coached by Michele Yerkovich, Sharnae Rowland was first up in the female squat-only category. She broke the New Zealand record twice and finished in first place.

“I can’t commend her enough for the dedication and effort she has put in for achieving this goal,” Trainstation coach Mike Smith says.

Second up was Michael Fernadez competing in the three-lift, who nailed his goal of achieving a nationals qualifier and hit a massive 270-kilogram deadlift, a personal best.

Mike Smith was once again in fine form, taking out the overall male deadlift category in first place. He broke the New Zealand record twice in one of his best recent performances.

All will be back on board for the GPCNZ Nationals being held in Te Awamutu from November 4-5.