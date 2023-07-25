Te Awamutu College First XV players Brody Emery (right) and Teina Beets have been named in the 2023 New Zealand Harlequins Under 16 squad. Photo / Jesse Wood

Te Awamutu College First XV players Brody Emery, 16, and Teina Beets, 15, have been named in the 2023 New Zealand Harlequins Under 16 squad.

“We were supposed to trial last year but never got the phone call. So, we didn’t get the opportunity,” says Emery.

It’s the pair’s first year of First XV rugby, so they’ve “knocked two things off at once”.

Emery plays in the front row while Beets is an outside back.

“It means a lot. Since the start of the season it’s pretty much been our main goal to make a rep team this year,” says Beets.

Te Awamutu College First XV rugby page stated their congratulations and how proud they were of the “two superstars” after the squad was named on Monday.

The historic NZ Harlequin Rugby Football Club was formed in 1938 and has had many All Blacks through its ranks.

The aims and objectives of the club are to renew and maintain old friendships of playing days, to engage in football free from competition, and for the joy of it, to invite promising juniors to play for the club and teach such youngsters the spirit of the game as well as to play friendly games with similar clubs when such can be conveniently arranged.