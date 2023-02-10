Wests Tigers NRL players David Nofoaluma (left) and David Klemmer at Hamilton’s Tōku Māpihi Maurea Kura Kaupapa Māori on Thursday. Photo / Jesse Wood

A lot of fun and a bit of banter was had at Hamilton’s Tōku Māpihi Maurea Kura Kaupapa Māori on Thursday with some of the Wests Tigers NRL players and staff visiting from Australia.

The appearance at the school by the Sydney-based Tigers crew, which included CEO Justin Pascoe and players David Klemmer, Ken Maumalo and David Nofoaluma, was a pre-season promotion ahead of their round 24 clash with the One New Zealand Warriors at FMG Stadium Waikato on August 12.

Since their inception in 1999, Wests Tigers have played four home games in New Zealand.

The most recent match in 2014 saw a 42-18 victory for the Warriors at Wellington’s Sky Stadium.

A 2023 Tigers newbie, Klemmer joins the side from the Newcastle Knights with 194 NRL games under his belt, former Warriors flyer Maumalo (135 NRL games) was signed by the side in 2021 and veteran winger Nofoaluma has played 175 Tigers games, scoring 95 tries in his 10 seasons with the club.

Wests Tigers NRL player Ken Maumalo prepares for a game with students. Photo / Jesse Wood

The morning started with a pōwhiri, welcoming the Tigers and other visitors onto the marae.

A waiata and haka were performed on arrival by the kaiako and tamariki.

Auckland-born Maumalo responded to the welcome kōrero on behalf of the visitors in Samoan.

After the customary sharing of kai, the players sat down for a Q&A session and told their origin stories to the room full of young rugby league fans.

Both Klemmer and Nofoaluma said their respective schools in Australia were very focused on rugby league.

“I [started playing] when I was 5 or 6 - I was pretty cheeky, naughty, and footy helped me behave and get a bit of discipline. I loved playing with my mates too, so I’d go out there and run around,” said Klemmer.

Maumalo said that his school, Southern Cross Campus in Māngere, made them choose between league and union. He was the “bad boy’ as he chose to play both codes.

Wests Tigers NRL player David Klemmer surrounded by young fans at Tōku Māpihi Maurea Kura Kaupapa Māori. Photo / Jesse Wood

Asked about his acrobatic try-scoring finishes, Maumalo said originally he didn’t train for that, “it was just natural” – and standing at 1.91m everyone was inclined to believe him.

One student asked who the best player in the Tigers team was, a question that was given a classy answer by Nofoaluma.

“We don’t like to think we’re better than each other in our team. In any sport, to be successful, you have to be a team player rather than a single player. Everyone’s the best.”

With a strong forward pack and plenty of new faces in the 2023 Wests Tigers side, the players hope to win their first premiership since 2005.

“Our goal is to play finals football, for the fans and for the boys as well,’ said Klemmer.

Students perform a poi dance for the Wests Tigers NRL players and crew. Photo / Jesse Wood

Following the question session, the players took to the field to teach the kids a few drills and get amongst a game of touch rugby league.

After more waiata and a poi dance from the students, CEO Pascoe thanked the school for hosting them with a koha of a signed Tigers jersey.

Although the kids were very vocal about their love for the One New Zealand Warriors, it was hard for them to fight the soft spot for the Tigers trio.

With another visit to the school on the cards later in the year, there could be some budding young Tigers fans.

For more information on the August 12 match, head to fmgstadiumwaikato.co.nz/events/event/wests-tigers-v-new-zealand-warriors.