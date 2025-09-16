The University of Waikato Chiefs Under-18 team will take on the New Zealand Māori U18 team on Saturday. Photo / Chiefs Rugby Club

Rugby: Chiefs Under-18 squad to take on New Zealand Māori U18 in Hamilton

The Chiefs have announced a squad of 37 young players to represent the Chiefs Under-18 team.

The team will take on the New Zealand Māori U18 team on Saturday, September 20 at St Paul’s Collegiate in Hamilton.

The squad are at the heart of the Chiefs Pathways Programme, uniting secondary school and club players from the regions that make up Chiefs country.

Chiefs Pathways manager Mike Rogers said this year was the first time that Ngāti Porou East Coast were included in the team.

“This is the first time that we have selected a squad of players that represents all seven of our Chiefs provincial unions.