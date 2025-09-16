Former Chiefs player and current athlete development coach Liam Messam has been appointed head coach of the U18 team, with support from fellow former All Black Hika Elliot, the rugby director of recently crowned schoolboy rugby champions Rotorua Boys’ High School.
Messam said he was impressed with the players and the coaching team.
“We are really proud to reward people who are achieving to a high standard in our schools, clubs and provincial unions.
“To have three coaches involved with the University of Waikato Chiefs U18 team who have had outstanding success in 2025 with their respective First XVs is an acknowledgement of their contribution to developing our future Chiefs.”
The Chiefs U18s-New Zealand Māori U18 game will kick off at 12pm on September 20.
It is a double-header event hosted by New Zealand Rugby (NZR).
Following the U18s battle, the New Zealand Secondary Schools team will face the New Zealand Barbarians at 2pm.
Chiefs U18 squad 2025
Ashton Chwesik, Rugby United, Thames Valley
Ben Parnwell, St John’s College, Waikato
Caleb Puamau, Hamilton Boy’s High School, Waikato
Cassius Meleiseä, Manurewa High School, Counties-Manukau
Darion Dais, Taupo-nui-a-Tia College, King Country
Devontae Pasi, Manurewa High School, Counties-Manukau
Epeli Pohiva, Wesley College, Counties-Manukau
Ethan Watts, Hauraki North Rugby Club, Thames Valley
Harper Mills, St John’s College, Waikato
Hieke McGarvey, Rotorua Boys’ High School, Bay of Plenty
Isi Tuutafaiva, Rotorua Boys’ High School, Bay of Plenty
Ivan Ward, Tauranga Boys’ College, Bay of Plenty
Jackson Edwards, St Peter’s School, Waikato
Kahn Charlton, Tauranga Boys’ College, Bay of Plenty
Kent Mills, Hamilton Boys’ High School, Waikato
loapo Kupita, Tauranga Boys’ College, Bay of Plenty
Luke Goodman, New Plymouth Boys’ High School, Taranaki
Luke Worsp, Rotorua Boys’ High School, Bay of Plenty
Malachi Emmett, Tauranga Boys’ College, Bay of Plenty
Maxwell Kara, Hamilton Boys’ High School, Waikato
Te Ngakau Welsh, Ūawa Rugby Club, East Coast
Patelisio Tavake, Rotorua Boys’ High School, Bay of Plenty
Pep Chisholm, Rotorua Boys’ High School, Bay of Plenty
Quintus Daniell, St Paul’s Collegiate, Waikato
Ryan Hume, Taupo-nui-a-Tia College, King Country
Rhydian Spice, Tauranga Boys’ College, Bay of Plenty
Riley Mitchell, New Plymouth Boys’ High School, Taranaki
Solomone Mailulu, Rotorua Boys’ High School, Bay of Plenty
Teina Beets, Te Awamutu College, Waikato
Tipene Taikato-Smith, Tauranga Boys’ College, Bay of Plenty
Tommy McQuoid, Tauranga Boys’ College, Bay of Plenty