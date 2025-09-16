Advertisement
Waikato News / Sport

Rugby: Chiefs Under-18 squad to take on New Zealand Māori U18 in Hamilton

Waikato Herald
4 mins to read

The University of Waikato Chiefs Under-18 team will take on the New Zealand Māori U18 team on Saturday. Photo / Chiefs Rugby Club

The Chiefs have announced a squad of 37 young players to represent the Chiefs Under-18 team.

The team will take on the New Zealand Māori U18 team on Saturday, September 20 at St Paul’s Collegiate in Hamilton.

The squad are at the heart of the Chiefs Pathways Programme, uniting secondary

