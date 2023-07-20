Gallagher Chiefs lock Naitoa Ah Kuoi playing for Bay of Plenty in the 2022 Chiefs Country Centurions Cup at Albert Park. Photo / Justin Miezenbeek

Gallagher Chiefs lock Naitoa Ah Kuoi playing for Bay of Plenty in the 2022 Chiefs Country Centurions Cup at Albert Park. Photo / Justin Miezenbeek

After three successful annual competitions, Saturday will see the return of the Chiefs Country Centurions Cup to Albert Park in Te Awamutu.

Chiefs Country Bunnings Warehouse National Provincial Championship unions Bay of Plenty, Counties Manukau, Taranaki and Waikato will face off in the quadrangular one-day tournament.

Several Te Awamutu Sports players will represent Waikato, including Manahi Goulton, Tai Cribb, Sean Ralph, Austin Anderson and Cody Nordstrom, while available All Blacks could also take the field for their respective provinces.

Matches will run for 50 minutes with a five-minute halftime break.

For the Chiefs Rugby Club, it’s about connecting with their provincial unions, and the tournament gives the unions a platform to play meaningful pre-season fixtures in a unique tournament.

Each side gets to play 100 minutes of rugby, which gives them the chance to play with an extended squad of 30-35 to give players game time in a competitive environment.

If players are eligible to play National Provincial Championship for their respective province, then they are eligible to play in the Centurions Cup.

The Centurions Cup series was created in honour of the 10 Gallagher Chiefs’ centurions: Liam Messam, Hika Elliot, Tanerau Latimer, Stephen Donald, Sam Cane, Brodie Retallick, Aaron Cruden, Brad Weber, Damian McKenzie and Anton Lienert-Brown.

Te Awamutu Sports is pleased to be able to host and showcase this tournament and encourages the community to head over to support the free event.

The following day, the annual Mooloo Open Day will be held at FMG Stadium, Waikato, starting at 10am.

The free event is a chance to meet the 2023 Farah Palmer Cup and NPC players, grab an autograph and test your skills.

In the event of a draw at fulltime, the game will be decided by the first try scored; if no try is scored, then the first points scored.

The presentation of the Centurions Cup will take place at the conclusion of the final at the after-match function in Te Awamutu Rugby Sports and Recreation Club’s clubrooms.

Te Awamutu Sports will also be fundraising for their trip to the World Festival of Amateur Rugby in France.

They will put on a hāngī for the after-match and will be selling the food along with steak sandwiches, sausages and fried bread.

Chiefs Country Centurions Cup draw:

Game 1: Waikato v Counties Manukau - 11am.

Game 2: Bay of Plenty v Taranaki - 12pm.

Game 3: Loser Game 1 v Loser Game 2 - 1pm.

Game 4 - Centurions Cup Final: Winner Game 1 v Winner Game 2 - 2pm.