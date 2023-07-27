Ōhaupō's Queyst Michael-Tapu runs the ball up for the Waikato Divisional XV in 2022 against King Country Development. Photo / Jesse Wood

Pirongia’s Lucas Dampney has been named in the 2023 Waikato Rugby Divisional XV squad alongside Ōhaupō backs Lucas Corney, Queyst Michael-Tapu and Bronson Wilson-Beech.

“It’s good to see Ōhaupō representing in the Waikato Divisional team. It’s always quality rugby and it’s great mixing with other boys from other club teams around the Waikato,” says Ōhaupō co-captain Wilson-Beech.

Both former Premier representatives, Michael-Tapu and Wilson-Beech, played for the Waikato side in 2022, while Corney and Dampney have received their first call-ups.

“We’ve had a change of guard. We were very lucky in the last two years in the fact that we had Jordan Farrington [Ōhaupō], Isaac Boss [Southern United] and Chris Tane [Suburbs] as our leaders in the coaching set-up and I assisted,” says new coach Jacob Kelly, who comes out of the Frankton club.

“I’ve taken over as the head coach and we’ve got Simon Humble from Taupiri as the assistant and Ratu Mataira from Suburbs as the backs coach. It’s a totally new setup so it’s going to be exciting, but interesting, times for us.”

Pirongia's Lucas Dampney (right) has been selected in the 2023 Divisional XV. Photo / Julie Gibson

Kelly has been a part of the team for three years and was part of the group to reintroduce the team to the Waikato.

Other members of the management team are managers Brooke Scott (Taupiri) and Shane Townsend (Suburbs) as well as Hinuera physio Alistair Basalaj.

The side is supported, funded and led by the Waikato Rugby division one clubs and is a chance for loyal division one players to get a taste of representative rugby against other provincial teams.

Waikato’s division one club sides are Frankton, Hinuera, Leamington, Ōhaupō, Pirongia, Putāruru, Southern United, Suburbs, Taupiri and Te Rapa.

“There’s been quite a few, particularly flankers, that are unavailable due to work and other commitments. So, we’ve had to go deep into our pockets there but we’ve got a pretty exciting team,” says Kelly.

“We’re really happy in the fact that we’re represented by every single club in the first division.”

The team will play a four-match campaign starting on August 12.

Firstly the squad will face Counties Manukau Māori at Murphy Lane, Taupiri, before playing King Country Development at Taupō on August 19, a Thames Valley Selection at Whangamatā on August 26, and Counties Manukau Divisional XV at Leamington on September 2.