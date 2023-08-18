The University of Waikato Chiefs Heartland Under-20 squad has been selected for 2023.

The Chiefs Rugby Club has named 27 talented young players for its University of Waikato Chiefs Heartland Under 20 squad.

Players were selected from the Chiefs Heartland provincial unions of Thames Valley and King Country to represent the club in two fixtures next month.

The first match will be against the Counties Manukau Under 19s before the squad travels to Napier to face the Hurricanes Under 20 Heartland team.

The Chiefs and Hurricanes teams will compete for the Glen Osborne Cup, which honours the former All Black who represented both sides in Super Rugby. Osborne played for the Chiefs Rugby Club from 1996-98 before moving to the Hurricanes in 1999.

Chiefs Rugby Club head of pathways Kent Currie said the club was delighted to be continuing this initiative.

“Thames Valley and King Country are two proud provincial unions that play a significant role in our pathway programme. Establishing this Heartland Under 20 squad last year allowed us to build stronger connections in these regions, and successfully identify players with the potential to play at Super Rugby level.”

As Currie said recently of the Chiefs Country Under 19 teams: “Our philosophy as an organisation is to give our region’s most talented players opportunities, first and foremost, as opposed to having to recruit from outside our region.”

The University of Waikato Chiefs Heartland Under 20 campaign gives these players a chance to further learn and develop their skills in all areas of rugby with the support of experienced coaches and management.

The skilled coaching team is this year led by previous Waikato and New Zealand representative Paul Hodder alongside Jackson Willison, who was part of the 2012 championship-winning Chiefs side.

Former Thames Valley and King Country player Gene Waller will complete the knowledgeable coaching group.

University of Waikato Chiefs Heartland Under 20 squad (last name, first name, club):

Thames Valley Rugby Football Union

Torban Blok — United U21s

Rian Butler — United U21s

Korbin Chwesik — Mercury Bay Rugby and Sport Club

Adam Clague — Mercury Bay Rugby and Sport Club

Fozz Gilbert — Whangamata Rugby & Sports Club

Ihaka Harper Dent — Hautapu Sports Club (Origin — Coromandel)

William Hau-Mirko — Mercury Bay Rugby and Sport Club

Caleb Hazleton — Waihou Rugby & Sports Club

Aiden McKain — United U21s

Kellim Ropiha — United U21s

Kaleb Saxon — Hautapu Sports Club (Origin — Waihou Rugby & Sports Club)

Devyn Sheehan — Waihou Rugby & Sports Club

Rhys Wiki — United U21s

King Country Rugby Football Union

Huia Anderson — Hautapu Sports Club (Origin — Taupō)

Hunter Arnold — Taupo United Rugby & Sports Club

Topia Barrowcliffe — Clifton Rugby & Sports Club (Origin — Piopio)

George Cook — Hautapu Sports Club (Origin — Taupō)

Levi Cressy Baggot — Hamilton Marist Rugby Football Club (Origin — Te Kūiti)

Zylar Hatu-Pratt — Bush United Rugby Football Club

Patrick Hedley — University of Waikato Rugby (Origin — Te Kūiti)

Phayzen Marshall — Waitete Rugby Football Club

Kess Muller — Kio Kio United Sports Club

Brandon Pakome - Taupo Rugby & Sports Club

Kees Phillips — Hautapu Sports Club (Origin — Tongariro)

Taipari Quinn — Te Awamutu Rugby Sports & Rec Club

Nicholas Spence — University of Waikato Rugby (Origin — Tongariro)

Hunter Talivai-Leydon — Taupo Rugby & Sports Club

Team management

Head coach: Paul Hodder

Coach: Gene Waller

Coach: Jackson Wilison

Manager: Ryan Gulbransen

Assistant manager: Keith Middlemiss

Physiotherapist: Tane Hotham

Trainer: Olly Spicer

Fixtures

Saturday, September 9: v Counties Manukau Rugby Football Union Under-19, Hauraki Plains.

Friday, September 15: v Hurricanes Rugby Club Heartland Under-20, McLean Park, Napier.