The Chiefs Rugby Club has named 27 talented young players for its University of Waikato Chiefs Heartland Under 20 squad.
Players were selected from the Chiefs Heartland provincial unions of Thames Valley and King Country to represent the club in two fixtures next month.
The first match will be against the Counties Manukau Under 19s before the squad travels to Napier to face the Hurricanes Under 20 Heartland team.
The Chiefs and Hurricanes teams will compete for the Glen Osborne Cup, which honours the former All Black who represented both sides in Super Rugby. Osborne played for the Chiefs Rugby Club from 1996-98 before moving to the Hurricanes in 1999.
Chiefs Rugby Club head of pathways Kent Currie said the club was delighted to be continuing this initiative.
“Thames Valley and King Country are two proud provincial unions that play a significant role in our pathway programme. Establishing this Heartland Under 20 squad last year allowed us to build stronger connections in these regions, and successfully identify players with the potential to play at Super Rugby level.”
As Currie said recently of the Chiefs Country Under 19 teams: “Our philosophy as an organisation is to give our region’s most talented players opportunities, first and foremost, as opposed to having to recruit from outside our region.”
The University of Waikato Chiefs Heartland Under 20 campaign gives these players a chance to further learn and develop their skills in all areas of rugby with the support of experienced coaches and management.
The skilled coaching team is this year led by previous Waikato and New Zealand representative Paul Hodder alongside Jackson Willison, who was part of the 2012 championship-winning Chiefs side.
Former Thames Valley and King Country player Gene Waller will complete the knowledgeable coaching group.
University of Waikato Chiefs Heartland Under 20 squad (last name, first name, club):
Thames Valley Rugby Football Union
Torban Blok — United U21s
Rian Butler — United U21s
Korbin Chwesik — Mercury Bay Rugby and Sport Club
Adam Clague — Mercury Bay Rugby and Sport Club
Fozz Gilbert — Whangamata Rugby & Sports Club
Ihaka Harper Dent — Hautapu Sports Club (Origin — Coromandel)
William Hau-Mirko — Mercury Bay Rugby and Sport Club
Caleb Hazleton — Waihou Rugby & Sports Club
Aiden McKain — United U21s
Kellim Ropiha — United U21s
Kaleb Saxon — Hautapu Sports Club (Origin — Waihou Rugby & Sports Club)
Devyn Sheehan — Waihou Rugby & Sports Club
Rhys Wiki — United U21s
King Country Rugby Football Union
Huia Anderson — Hautapu Sports Club (Origin — Taupō)
Hunter Arnold — Taupo United Rugby & Sports Club
Topia Barrowcliffe — Clifton Rugby & Sports Club (Origin — Piopio)
George Cook — Hautapu Sports Club (Origin — Taupō)
Levi Cressy Baggot — Hamilton Marist Rugby Football Club (Origin — Te Kūiti)
Zylar Hatu-Pratt — Bush United Rugby Football Club
Patrick Hedley — University of Waikato Rugby (Origin — Te Kūiti)
Phayzen Marshall — Waitete Rugby Football Club
Kess Muller — Kio Kio United Sports Club
Brandon Pakome - Taupo Rugby & Sports Club
Kees Phillips — Hautapu Sports Club (Origin — Tongariro)
Taipari Quinn — Te Awamutu Rugby Sports & Rec Club
Nicholas Spence — University of Waikato Rugby (Origin — Tongariro)
Hunter Talivai-Leydon — Taupo Rugby & Sports Club
Team management
Head coach: Paul Hodder
Coach: Gene Waller
Coach: Jackson Wilison
Manager: Ryan Gulbransen
Assistant manager: Keith Middlemiss
Physiotherapist: Tane Hotham
Trainer: Olly Spicer
Fixtures
Saturday, September 9: v Counties Manukau Rugby Football Union Under-19, Hauraki Plains.
Friday, September 15: v Hurricanes Rugby Club Heartland Under-20, McLean Park, Napier.