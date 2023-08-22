Power Farming Cup 2023: Te Awamutu Rams Under-45kg team.

The Te Awamutu Rams Under-60-kilogram team concluded the final round of the 2023 Power Farming Cup at the top, securing two wins out of two games.

This included a highly anticipated match against the Northern Eagles, the only other undefeated team entering the final Under-60kg round.

First up was the Southern Bears, who were defeated 42-0 in a game showcasing the Rams’ dominance this year through brilliant all-round team play.

Standouts in the game were Rams MVP Sam McCluskie, who delivered smashing tackles and hard-running, and Mason Te’o, who received the sportsmanship award.

Bears’ MVP was awarded to Rams’ Harry Massey for his unstoppable ball-in-hand running.

The final game against the Northern Eagles lived up to expectations as the tournament’s highlight, with both teams hungry for victory and the honour of remaining undefeated.

At halftime, the score was tied at 7-7, and neither team was yielding.

However, in the last 10 minutes, the Rams elevated their performance, scoring four unanswered tries to secure a 31-7 victory.

Coaches Blair Atkinson and Patty Maikuku were thoroughly impressed by the second-half performance, emphasising that it was a complete team effort rather than singling out one standout player.

Captain Skylah Stafford’s leadership, massive defence in midfield, and impactful runs earned him the Rams MVP title.

Lukas Atkinson’s defensive play around the fringes earned him the Sportsmanship award, while Tyreese Joseph-Walker received the MVP title for his dynamic running for the Eagles.

If a star performer who turned the game around in favour of the Rams had to be chosen, it undoubtedly would be Cadell Fairgray.

His sniping runs from the half-back position were exceptional, and he displayed his best performance of the tournament, sealing the win with three tries in the match.

The Under-45kg team faced challenges with injuries and illness affecting three-quarters of the team during the week.

At one point, co-captain Luke Brindle even considered playing with a broken thumb to field a complete team.

However, this did not deter them from exhibiting exceptional rugby, especially considering the adverse weather conditions with driving rain and wind in both games held in Tokoroa.

The first game against the Southern Bears was a battle between the top two Under-45kg teams, each with five wins.

The first half ended with a 7-7 tie.

A try in the second half pushed the Rams ahead 12-7, and although they maintained an attacking stance for most of the half, the Bears managed to score a converted try as time expired, clinching a 14-12 victory.

Ethan Bradley’s outstanding performance in the forwards, marked by a high work rate, earned him the Rams’ MVP award.

Alex Richards, who orchestrated the forwards’ movement from the halfback position, received the Sportsmanship award, while Mason Bryant was recognised as the Bears MVP.

After warming up with hot chocolate and food prepared by dedicated parent helpers, the Rams Under-45kg team faced the Eagles in another tightly-contested match.

The Rams led 7-5 at halftime, and the second half showcased excellent defence from both sides.

However, the Eagles secured a late try just before the end, resulting in a 12-7 win.

Midfielder Blake Keesom’s high work rate earned him the MVP title for the Rams.

Despite battling illness, Kylck Austin played a captain’s role, earning the sportsmanship award.

Khan Gilbert was named MVP for the Eagles due to his robust defence and attacking efforts.

Coach Greg Gane and team manager Ray Brindle expressed immense pride in the team’s efforts, particularly considering the challenging lead-up to the weekend and the dedication shown by some players to take the field.

The day concluded with an awards ceremony where the Te Awamutu Rams celebrated individual performances.

Under-60kg trophy recipients included Harry Massey as the Most Coachable Player, Cole Brownlee as the Most Improved Player, and Harry Wright as the team’s Most Valuable Player.

For the Under-45kg team, captain Kylck Austin was recognised as the Most Coachable Player, Alex Richards as the Most Improved Player, and Khan Gilbert as the Most Valuable Player.

The coaches and managers of both teams extended their gratitude to the parents and Rams supporters for their efforts, including early morning weigh-ins, barbecue cooking, food supply, and assistance on training and game days.

This collaborative community effort united Saturday morning opponents toward a shared goal of providing a memorable experience for the players transitioning from their final year of junior rugby for the Te Awamutu Sub-Union.

Special thanks were also given to local businesses and community groups that supported the teams in various ways: Expleo Butchery, Gibson Construction, Gane Plumbing, Promains NZ Ltd, Fahrenheit Restaurant & Bar, C&M Civil Earthworks Ltd, United Gib Board Ltd, Pirongia Rugby & Sports Club, Te Awamutu Sports Junior Rugby, Te Awamutu Marist, and Ōhaupō Rugby Sports Club.