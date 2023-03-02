Putāruru Tīrau on the way to beating Te Mata to win the Roke Trophy in Tokoroa.

Putāruru Tīrau on the way to beating Te Mata to win the Roke Trophy in Tokoroa.

Spectators at the Roke and Rockwood Polocrosse club championships in Tokoroa last weekend were treated to some very exciting and close competition.

The grounds had been well prepared by the staff of the South Waikato District Council, and in spite of the recent inclement weather, were in excellent condition.

It was a shame that the competition was depleted somewhat for this weekend, for many teams, by the unavailability of a number of players.

The main competition for the Roke Trophy for the top club team came from Putāruru Tīrau, Te Mata and Kaikohe teams, with only one goal separating these teams in each of their round-robin games - until the final day’s play.

All teams had beaten a brave but understrength Kakatahi team, Te Mata had beaten Kaikohe by one goal and Putāruru Tīrau had lost to Kaikohe by one goal, so the final result depended on the last game of the weekend between Putāruru Tīrau and Te Mata.

A tussle for the ball in the Rockwood competition final as Kaikohe went on to win against Putāruru Tīrau.

The game was very even for the first three or four chukkas, changing lead within one goal for most of the way until the grit and determination of the Putāruru Tīrau team showed through and they finally gained control, to win the game by six goals and retain the trophy.

The best pony and New Zealand-bred sport horse was Beth Peaker’s Storm. Best player awards went to Tye Murray (Kaikohe) Beth Peaker (Te Awamutu) Paddy Cornelius (Putāruru Tīrau). The best horse and rider combination went to Russel Tye (Putāruru Tīrau).

The Rockwood competition for second club teams was a more open competition with Kaikohe and defending champions Putāruru Tīrau coming out on top and looking to be fairly even after the first day’s play.

In the event though, the Putāruru Tīrau players just couldn’t seem to get it together in the final and the Kaikohe team had a well-deserved win - a good reward for their long and difficult trek down from up north.

Best player awards went to Jemma Murray, Kyla Zielinski and Liam Zielinski, all from Kaikohe. Kyla Zielinski also won the best pony and New Zealand-bred sport horse.