Waikato return home for round six of this year’s National Provincial Championship (NPC), where they face the Wellington Lions tonight.

Waikato head coach Ross Filipo has made several changes to his starting XV.

In the front row, George Dyer retains his spot at tighthead prop but is joined by loosehead Ayden Johnstone and hooker Sean Ralph this week.

Johnstone’s return has him trading places with Ollie Norris while Ralph earns his first start of the season, which means Pita Anae-Ah Sue will provide impact from the reserves. The second row remains unchanged.

Xavier Saifoloi and Joe Johnston have been elevated from the reserves to start at blindside and openside flanker respectively. Saifoloi’s promotion means Malachi Wrampling moves to the reserves this week.

There is also a change at halfback: Xavier Roe has been named to start and will join Taha Kemara in the halves. Roe’s start means Cortez Ratima will provide impact from the reserves.

Tana Tuhakaraina comes in to replace Quinn Tupaea at outside centre and will combine with Austin Anderson to make up the midfield.

The final change to the starting XV is in the outside backs. Tepaea Cook-Savage moves from the right wing to fullback in place of Liam Coombes-Fabling, who moves to the reserves for this match, allowing Cody Nordstrom to start on the right wing.

Two starting players are in line for milestones this weekend. Simon Parker and Daniel Sinkinson will each run on for their 18th Waikato caps, which will see them earn their Waikato blazers.

In the reserves, Zinzan Hansen will provide cover for the second row and has his chance to earn his second Waikato cap. Te Rama Reuben comes onto the bench and has a chance to earn his ninth Waikato cap.

The game kicks off at 7.05pm at FMG Stadium Waikato in Hamilton.

Waikato players to take on Wellington Lions

1. Ayden Johnstone (Hautapu) - Captain

2. Sean Ralph (Te Awamutu Sports)

3. George Dyer (Fraser Tech)

4. James Tucker (Hamilton Marist)

5. Hamilton Burr (Hautapu)

6. Xavier Saifoloi (University)

7. Joe Johnston

8. Simon Parker (Hautapu) – Blazer Game (18th Waikato game)

9. Xavier Roe (Hamilton Old Boys)

10. Taha Kemara (Te Awamutu Sports)

11. Daniel Sinkinson (Melville) – Blazer Game (18th Waikato game)

12. Austin Anderson (Te Awamutu Sports)

13. Tana Tuhakaraina (United Matamata Sports)

14. Cody Nordstrom (Te Awamutu Sports)

15. Tepaea Cook-Savage (Fraser Tech)

Reserves

16. Pita Anae-Ah Sue (Hautapu)

17. Ollie Norris (Hautapu)

18. Solomone Tukuafu (Hamilton Old Boys)

19. Zinzan Hansen (University)

20. Te Rama Reuben (University)

21. Malachi Wrampling (Hamilton Old Boys)

22. Cortez Ratima (Otorohanga)

23. Liam Coombes-Fabling (Fraser Tech)