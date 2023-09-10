Waikato NPC went down 41-24 to the Wellington Lions in round six of the Bunnings NPC. Photo / Matt Gould

Waikato suffered their fifth loss of their 2023 National Provincial Championship (NPC) campaign, going down 41-24 to the Wellington Lions at home on the weekend.

It was a hot start from the visitors: after a successful penalty from the boot of Aiden Morgan, they led 3-0 after just three minutes. Then, a floated pass from the home team was intercepted by Losi Filipo, who raced away to score the first try. Morgan added the extras and Wellington led 10-0 after six minutes.

Waikato scored their first points six minutes later. A hard run at the Lions line from Simon Parker saw him breaking a tackle and offloading to Tepaea Cook-Savage in support, for him to score in the corner. Cook-Savage wasn’t able to add the extras to his try and the score was 10-5.

The visitors quickly hit back, with Ruben Love scoring the second try of the evening. Morgan was unable to convert the try and the score stayed 15-5 after 16 minutes.

Waikato were in for their second try around the 26th minute. After being awarded a penalty, Xavier Roe took a quick tap and went close to the try line. Seven phases later, Roe finished it off, scoring from a pick-and-go. This time, Cook-Savage was able to add the extras and Waikato made it a three-point game.

With 10 minutes to play in the first half, Waikato hit the front for the first time. Tana Tuhakaraina pounced on a Wellington mistake and found Daniel Sinkinson in support, who raced away to dive in for the go-ahead score. Cook-Savage could not add the extras and Waikato led 17-15.

Two tries from the visitors, the first through Hugo Plummer and the second to Filipo for his brace, allowed the Lions to take a 27-17 lead into halftime.

James Tucker opened the scoring early in the second half from a pick-and-go to make it a three-point game again.

Unfortunately, those were the final points for the home team, as Wellington scored a further two tries to end the game. The first was another intercept try to Losi Filipo which allowed him to finish off his hat trick, and Xavier Numia converted a try with five minutes to play, halting any chance of a Waikato comeback.

Wellington Lions 41 (Losi Filipo 3, Ruben Love, Hugo Plummer, Xavier Numia tries; Aiden Morgan 4 conversions, 1 penalty)

Waikato NPC 24 (Tepaea Cook-Savage, Xavier Roe, Daniel Sinkinson, James Tucker tries; Tepaea Cook-Savage, 2 conversions)

HT: 17-27