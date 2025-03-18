It was a season with a “remarkable number of firsts”, the organisers said, including Kiwi motorcycling power couple Jake and Avalon Lewis becoming the first husband and wife team to win individual championship titles on the same day.
Jake, on a Yamaha, won the Supersport 600 class and Avalon, also on a Yamaha, won the ProTwins category.
Jake also became only the second rider to have a perfect season record, winning all 12 races in the four-round NZ Superbike series. The first to achieve the feat was Aprilia rider Luke Ryder, who won the SuperTwins class.
“Very happy to wrap up the championship... We qualified fastest being the first ever 600 to do a 1.28min lap at Taupo Motorsport Park,” Jake said on social media.
She and ProTwins runner-up Billee Fuller are now preparing for the Women’s World Championship in Europe.
“It’s been an awesome season here in New Zealand and great track time but I’m under no illusion how tough the challenge ahead for the rest of the year will be as the circuits are way different in Europe.
“We’ve had so much fun this season and I hope our supporters enjoyed it as much as we did.”
In the sidecar class, Burt Wolland and Vaughan Maine became the first rookie crew to win a New Zealand Championship. Maine took up the passenger role during the first round, having initially entered the series as a solo rider.