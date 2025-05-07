Competition between Glen Collinson and Brad Kroef has been intense all season. Photo / Dillon Photography

Access to Herald Premium articles require a Premium subscription. Subscribe now to listen.

Competition between Glen Collinson and Brad Kroef has been intense all season. Photo / Dillon Photography

The UDC V8 Utes will rev up at Hampton Downs for a grand finale after having returned from a stellar South Island tour.

The NZ International GP season has so far seen new stars emerge, track records broken and great attendance, so the final race weekend is expected to be a great one, organisers say.

The NZIGP race events hitting the track on May 10 and 11 include Super V8s and NZ V8 Utes, Toyota 86 Trophy Series, Formula Junior and Historic Formula Ford.

In the bumper 15-ute field are several local drivers including panelbeater Glen Collinson from Hamilton and Phill Ross from CR Construction in Cambridge.

Collinson currently leads the series with 342 points – but last year’s champion, Brad Kroef, still has a chance of stealing the title.