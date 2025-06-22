In the final quarter, the UoW Premier Reserves were able to claw this back to come agonisingly close to winning.

But the final score was 43-41 to HGHS Old Girls Premier in what was a great game by both teams, with changes being made throughout and the scores remaining neck-and-neck throughout.

For HGHS Old Girls Premier, the game was tightly contested.

Despite the pressure, the team showed grit, composure, and heart – pushing through to claim a well-deserved win.

The defensive unit of Awarua Twidle, Rasharn Neil and Te Aomihia Olliver-Samuels worked cohesively, applying constant pressure, hunting for turnover opportunities and transitioning strongly into attack.

Precious Falemasame Letoga at goal shoot for University of Waikato Premier Reserves is defended hard by Awarua Twidle at goal defence for HGHS Old Girls Premier. Photo / Judy Macdonald

In the shooting circle, Ocean Tahu-Middleton, playing at both goal shoot and goal attack, held her own against the opposition’s strong defenders, sinking crucial shots under pressure.

Sky Bishop, playing at goal attack, brought movement and energy to the attacking end.

In the midcourt, Puhiere Akuhata at wing attack showed speed off the line and put pinpoint feeds into the circle while her ability to read play created multiple scoring opportunities.

The University of Waikato Premier Reserves focused on structures and maintaining a high level of intensity.

The through-court attack saw long clear leads followed by strong circle-edge drives.

The defensive circle was very strong, driving for intercepts with good rebounding positioning.

Player of the game went to Sammie Le Bas in the midcourt for her fast drives to the circle edge and accurate feeds to her shooters.

Thanks to the umpires and bench officials.

The Premier competition resumed on June 19 at The Peak for the second round with no changes to the teams in Premier A or B from first round.

Premier A will include Align Health Rangers Premier, Align Health Rangers Premier Reserve, Allied HOB Collins Premier, FTNC Premier, FTNC Premier Reserve, HGHS Langman, HGHS Old Girls Premier and University of Waikato Premier.

Premier B will include Marist Verdettes Premier 1, Melville Vetora Premier, Northern United Sports Club Mamba, St Paul’s Premier, St Peter’s Premier, Tūrangawaewae Premier, University of Waikato Premier Reserves and Waikato Diocesan for Girls Premier.

Judy Macdonald is a volunteer at Hamilton City Netball Centre. She has been involved in the sport since 1981, including as a player and coach. She has been writing netball reports for NZME since 2011.