Ross Filipo (left) and Paul Feeney.

Former Blues assistant coach Paul Feeney and Waikato Rugby head coach Ross Filipo will join the Gallagher Chiefs coaching team as assistant coaches for the 2023 season.

Feeney brings over 25 years of coaching experience, having previously worked with the Blues, Auckland and Stormers as an assistant coach. He has also coached internationally in France, Japan, Fiji, South Africa and Kenya, where he led the local Sevens side as technical director of rugby to qualify for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

Gallagher Chiefs head coach Clayton McMillan says Feeney is “highly experienced” and will add a lot of value to the squad.

“He looks at the game differently and is prepared to challenge conventional thinking. His primary area of responsibility will be looking after our transition attack and kick strategies, where we see clear opportunities to grow our game,” McMillan says.

Feeney says he was “very thankful” and excited about the opportunity.

“I look forward to the challenge ahead and working with such a talented group.”

Former Auckland rugby head coach Paul Feeney. Photo / Brett Phibbs

Meanwhile, Filipo joins the coaching team with significant experience on the field, as he has played for the All Blacks, Crusaders, Chiefs, and the Wellington Lions.

He also played rugby overseas for French rugby union clubs Bayonne and Racing 92, as well as for the English rugby union club Wasps. Filipo also coached and played in Japan before he returned to New Zealand in 2019 to take up rugby development and assistant coaching roles with the Waikato Rugby Union.

McMillan says Filipo has “impressed” with his work at the Waikato Rugby Union and is “fully deserving” of an opportunity to coach at the Super Rugby level.

Former Waikato head coach Ross Filipo. Photo / WRU

“His primary focus will be on the lineout and general forward play. His playing experience as a lock obviously helps, but his attention to detail and ability to build strong relationships is what I’m sure will help accelerate the growth of our young pack,” McMillan says.

The full 2023 Gallagher Chiefs coaching team consists of head coach Clayton McMillan, attack coach Roger Randle, scrum coach Nick White and assistant coaches David Hill, Paul Feeney and Ross Filipo.

The Gallagher Chiefs squad is currently busy with pre-season training ahead of the DHL Super Rugby Pacific season, which kicks off on February 24 with a game against the Crusaders in Canterbury.