Naitoa Ah Kuoi has extended his contract with the Gallagher Chiefs. Photo / Photosport

Gallagher Chiefs lock Naitoa Ah Kuoi has extended his contract with the club for another year.

The 24-year-old made the announcement on his Instagram page in a special episode of “Toa’s Tours” featuring fellow Bay of Plenty player Leroy “Boomfa” Carter.

Ah Kuoi made his debut for the Chiefs in 2020 and has since become a fan-favourite for his powerful on-field performances and infectious energy off it.

He is known for his fearless playing style and genuine connection with supporters.

Outgoing Gallagher Chiefs head coach Clayton McMillan said Ah Kuoi embodied what it means to be a Chiefs player on and off the field.