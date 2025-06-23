“Naitoa is a fearless and dynamic player, who consistently brings an energy that lifts everyone around him.
“Off the field, he’s great at connecting with fans, building team culture and proudly representing his heritage and community.”
Originally from Wellington but now a proud Bay of Plenty representative, Ah Kuoi’s growth over the past five seasons has seen him become a key contributor to the Chiefs’ forward pack.
His ability to cover multiple positions, paired with a strong work ethic and leadership potential, continued to make him a crucial asset, the Chiefs said in a release.
Off the field, Ah Kuoi is known for often being the last man signing autographs or taking pictures with fans.
He said the fans were a big part of his decision to stay with the Chiefs.
“It means a lot to keep playing for this team, and the fans make it even better. There’s a massive Chiefs backing in this region and I love the support that brings. I’ve heard from people all over the world and that makes it easy to stick around.”