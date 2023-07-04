Te Awamutu Firehawks' Arnica Marshall (ball carrier) is supported by her cousin Oriwia Marshall in the rugby league match against Taharoa Steelers White at Albert Park. Photo / Ben Rangiawha

Sunday saw the first round of the 2023 Waikato Rugby League Women’s Premiership hosted at Te Awamutu’s Albert Park.

The managers and coaches around the Waikato had worked hard in the background to get the women’s teams up and running.

“What an awesome day out in TA watching wāhine rugby league. Despite the weather, it was really awesome to see our wāhine playing rugby league. Congrats to those who created a pathway for our Waikato women. Let’s get out there and tautoko. Mauri ora,” said one supporter on Facebook.

“Long may it stay and provide pathways for future generations to come.”

In pool one, the home side Te Awamutu Firehawks came out on top in their game against Tahāroa Steelers White 44-0, while Hukanui beat Whāingaroa 54-4.

Although full of new faces, the Firehawks’ side gelled nicely and had great defence.

“Three years ago, we started our first-ever women’s team within Te Awamutu Firehawks Rugby League Club. After playing in the Bay of Plenty Carnival rounds for two years, we finally have our very own Waikato wāhine competition held in our backyard,” states a post on the Te Awamutu Sports Firehawks Rugby League Club Facebook page.

“Looking back on the past two years, seeing our women learn the game, show up for trainings, and our coaching and management staff make it all happen behind the scenes is growth to where our women are today. We are so proud of the growth within our club, community and in our game!

“Thank you to everyone who showed up to support our women [as they] hit it out against our Coastie sisters, who also were a part of the starting of our first women’s league team three years ago! Looking forward to the rest of the season with our club.”

Taniwharau had the round-one bye.

In pool two Tahāroa Steelers Blue notched a 38-0 win over Ngāruawāhia, and Tūrangawaewae got the competition points after Hornets defaulted due to player safety issues.

To watch live replays, head to the Waikato Rugby League Community Facebook group and search “Waikato Waahine Rugby League Comp 2023″.