Kaipaki XI beat Counties Manukau Over 40s cricket side on Sunday.

Kaipaki Cricket Club XI celebrated a great victory over Counties Manukau Cricket Over 40s at Kaipaki Oval last Sunday.

Kaipaki captain Sean Gutry won the toss and decided to bat first, opening with Tony Biesiek and Dom Hodgson.

Biesiek was first to go which brought Gutry to the crease. Hodgson and Gutry built nicely into their partnership.

Hodgson hit four 4s and a huge six up into the pavilion, making a well-compiled 47. Gutry played some eye-catching shots and reached 60 which included seven fours.

In the middle of Kaipaki’s Innings, David Fox gave support to both Gutry and Jarrod McDonald, during an innings of 20.

McDonald smashed three sixes and five fours during a magnificently played 48.

The other batsmen to play significant roles were Conor Cook and Sam Musty. They helped see Kaipaki through to a defendable total.

Cook hit five fours and two sixes during an innings of 43 not-out and Musty fit a 6 to finish 20 not-out.

After lunch, Counties’ opening batsman strode to the wicket, and captain Gutry chucked the ball to Rob Heke.

Heke was very accurate and made the batsman play on regular occasions. He was first to strike when Tony Biesiek took a great catch at second slip.

Kaipaki Oval is located near Ōhaupō.

Bowling at the other end was Sean Crotty who never stopped charging in. Heke was impressive finishing with 2/14 off six overs.

Left-arm seamer Dylan Jeffries replaced Heke at the scoreboard end of the oval and attacked the crease with every ball, bowling five overs on the trot.

Captain Gutry then decided to get spin bowlers at both ends.

Leg spinner Paul Wyllie bowled from the scoreboard end, which opens up the shortest boundary at the oval.

Wyllie bowled six well-controlled overs on the trot and finished with 1/26.

At the other end, Gutry was just as good also bowling six overs and going for just 27 runs.

For long periods during Counties batting innings, they looked in complete control.

Kieran West’s innings stood out, picking his shots well and waiting for the right ball to attack. West made 52.

Medium-pace seamers Musty and Biesiek were then introduced. Musty kept things tight and bowled some great lines, but then the pressure came on Biesiek.

The game changed completely within just six balls. Counties needed 12 off the last over bowled by Biesiek.

The first ball bet the bat then the wicket-keeper and hit the keeper’s helmet. Counties also managed to steal a run, giving them six runs off the first ball.

Then when the Counties batsman hit the ball through extra cover for four, the scales were tipped towards a Counties win. They needed two runs off three balls.

Heke stepped up and he put into effect a run out.

Counties then needed two off two balls and it was Biesiek’s turn to do something special.

Firstly a dot ball, leaving Counties needing two off the last ball for a win or a single for the draw.

Biesiek then bet the bat and wicket-keeper Cook rushed to the stumps for the second run out of the over - giving Kaipaki XI the victory.

Kaipaki has now won four Sunday fixtures in a row, following wins over Waipuna Valley, New Zealand Croatia and the Seddon Park Grounds Staff. This Sunday they will host the Clutch Cricket Academy.

