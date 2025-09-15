Alex Mukuka (blue) took on Mathew Crawford (red) during the lightweight final of the 2021 National Amateur Boxing Championships. Now Mukuka will compete at the championships again. Photo / Marty Melville, Photosport.nz

Boxing: Waikato fighters off to NZ national amateur championships in Porirua

Alex Mukuka (blue) took on Mathew Crawford (red) during the lightweight final of the 2021 National Amateur Boxing Championships. Now Mukuka will compete at the championships again. Photo / Marty Melville, Photosport.nz

The Waikato Amateur Boxing Association (WBA) and Kirikiriroa Boxing Association (KIR) announced their fighter selection for the National Amateur Championships.

The competition is one of New Zealand’s biggest annual boxing tournaments and will take place in Porirua from September 23-27.

The event is important for the fighters as the results will help decide the selection for the Commonwealth Games 2026 in Glasgow.

Among the Waikato boxers competing in Porirua is Alex Mukuka, of Matamata.

He competed in the 2022 Commonwealth Games, where he reached the quarterfinals, so he will have his eyes firmly set on being selected again this time around.