Alex Mukuka (blue) took on Mathew Crawford (red) during the lightweight final of the 2021 National Amateur Boxing Championships. Now Mukuka will compete at the championships again. Photo / Marty Melville, Photosport.nz
Hall last competed at the national amateur champs in 2023 in the youth division when she won gold. This time, she will compete as an elite boxer.
Tinta Smith is also one to watch at the amateur champs after taking home wins at the competition in 2021 and 2023.
As Smith is an amateur champion and a New Zealand Professional boxing champion, she makes a strong contender for the Commonwealth Games. However, it is a hot seat with many contenders in the weight division.
Stephanie Trotter is also competing in hope to be selected for the Commonwealth Games, however, her selection depends on whether there will be a women’s 80kg division at the Commonwealth Games, which historically has not been.
The Waikato Amateur Boxing Association also have some strong contenders for the amateur champs, especially with Troy Colby, Maatia Kiri and Lucas Crawshaw winning gold in their division at the recent Golden Gloves in Australia.