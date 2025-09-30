Greer Hall, of Hamilton’s Hit Fitness HQ, was among the gold medal winners at the recent New Zealand national amateur boxing championships. Earlier this year, she also won at the Queensland Open International Golden Gloves.
After winning the Queensland Open International Golden Gloves earlier this year and now the nationals title, this puts her in a great position for the Commonwealth Games selection.
For Holman-Lee, of Hamilton, who was the only cadet fighter in the 68kg cadet division and fought Jaedan Temata, it was his first New Zealand national championship title win, but his second time taking part in the competition.
Holman-Lee and Temata have fought each other before, with Holman-Lee winning both fights. In the final this year, Holman-Lee won by unanimous decision.
Fellow cadet fighter Kiri, of Cambridge, fought Lucas Atiga from South Auckland.
Kiri and Atiga were the only cadets in the 70kg cadet division, with Kiri winning the fight by unanimous decision.
It is the third title Kiri has won this year, following success at the New Zealand North Island Golden Gloves and Queensland Open International Golden Gloves.
Nepia-Ford, of Hamilton, defeated South Island Golden Gloves winner Tony Jones by unanimous decision.
Fighting in the junior division, Nepia-Ford was competing for the second time at the New Zealand national championships, after first taking part in 2023.
Nepia-Ford was in the perfect position, with the two other boxers in the 66kg junior division facing off in the semis, while Nepia-Ford was straight into the title decider.
The final Waikato gold medal winner was Madad, who clocked up the achievement in his first New Zealand national championship tilt.