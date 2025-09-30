Mukuka is at a pivotal point in his career, transitioning from amateur to professional boxing, which means this could be his last amateur national championship.

Meanwhile, Hall, of Hamilton, defeated Bianca Leonard in the semifinals and another boxer from Kirikiriroa, Amanda Laird, in the final.

It was her second New Zealand championships victory, and her first in the elite division.

After winning the Queensland Open International Golden Gloves earlier this year and now the nationals title, this puts her in a great position for the Commonwealth Games selection.

For Holman-Lee, of Hamilton, who was the only cadet fighter in the 68kg cadet division and fought Jaedan Temata, it was his first New Zealand national championship title win, but his second time taking part in the competition.

Holman-Lee and Temata have fought each other before, with Holman-Lee winning both fights. In the final this year, Holman-Lee won by unanimous decision.

Alex Mukuka recently won his fifth New Zealand amateur national gold. Photo / Marty Melville, Photosport

Fellow cadet fighter Kiri, of Cambridge, fought Lucas Atiga from South Auckland.

Kiri and Atiga were the only cadets in the 70kg cadet division, with Kiri winning the fight by unanimous decision.

It is the third title Kiri has won this year, following success at the New Zealand North Island Golden Gloves and Queensland Open International Golden Gloves.

Nepia-Ford, of Hamilton, defeated South Island Golden Gloves winner Tony Jones by unanimous decision.

Fighting in the junior division, Nepia-Ford was competing for the second time at the New Zealand national championships, after first taking part in 2023.

Cruso Nepia-Ford was also among the winners.

Nepia-Ford was in the perfect position, with the two other boxers in the 66kg junior division facing off in the semis, while Nepia-Ford was straight into the title decider.

The final Waikato gold medal winner was Madad, who clocked up the achievement in his first New Zealand national championship tilt.

He defeated a multiple-time New Zealand national silver medalist, Leonidas Martin, by unanimous decision. They were the only two boxers in the Youth 50kg division.

The silver medallists were Amanda Laird, Boston Kerapa, Harrison Hodges, Maia Laird, Mania Smith, Saskia Elliott and Tinta Smith.

Together, the Waikato Amateur Boxing Association and Kirikiriroa Boxing Association sent a total of 26 fighters to the amateur boxing championships.

Benjamin Watt is a retired boxing judge and New Zealand boxing writer with a decade of experience. Watt has also been BoxRec’s New Zealand record-keeper since 2014.