We’ve lawyered up!

Ross Pickmere.

Leading Waikato legal firm gains a high-calibre recruit

This content was written by Ellice Tanner Hart and is being published by NZME as advertorial.

We’re very excited to announce that we’ve added another big gun to our already high-calibre arsenal, Ross Pickmere. After departing his Auckland post at Minter Ellison Rudd Watts, Ross has opted for the greener pastures of the Waikato where he is looking forward to offering his expertise on a national basis.

One of New Zealand’s leading real estate lawyers, Ross brings more than 35 years’ experience to his diverse property practice with a focus on commercial property, forestry, agribusiness, and projects and development.

Known for his commercial and affable approach, Ross is ranked in The Legal 500 Asia Pacific Hall of Fame for Real Estate and Construction. He has been the principal legal adviser on some of New Zealand’s most significant land development and urban renewal projects.

Ross works on large-scale, complex, commercial property deals. He has advised on deals that have changed the dynamics of Auckland’s CBD, including the development of the Viaduct Basin, the Britomart precinct, Westpac’s Head Office in Britomart, and the PwC Tower in Commercial Bay. He advises major tenants in the commercial industrial sector on large, custom design and lease premises. He also assists with sales, purchases, and leases of shopping centres and mixed-use developments and sale and lease backs of portfolio properties. He regularly advises on the requirements of the Overseas Investment Office (OIO) in New Zealand.

Ross has extensive experience in forestry acquisition, divestment, and operation. He advises on various forestry ownership structures as well as matters relating to forestry operations, processing plants and wood supply contracts, OIO compliance and consents, Māori land issues, operational easements, and access rights. His expertise extends to the agribusiness sector. He has acted for vendors and purchasers of New Zealand vineyards, orchards, and vegetable growers and distributors, including in the context of receiverships and distressed sales.

Ross has a separate private wealth practice. He helps high net worth clients with the establishment of asset plans, succession planning, trusts, and wills. He also advises on enduring powers of attorney (EPAs), property sharing agreements, and resettlement of trusts. A trustee himself of many trusts of high net worth people, Ross is well placed to provide expert and empathetic advice to other trustees.

Areas of expertise:

• Leasing and Development of Land

• High Net Worth Succession

• Property Law

• Projects

• Forestry and Agri

Read Ross’ profile www.eth.co.nz/ross-pickmere

Come talk through your legal issues, obligation-free reception@eth.co.nz | 07 838 3333