Ruapehu District Council staff and Mayor Weston Kirton (back row, second from left) met with students from Taumarunui High School. Photo / Ruapehu District Council

Ruapehu District Council staff and Mayor Weston Kirton (back row, second from left) met with students from Taumarunui High School. Photo / Ruapehu District Council

Ruapehu District Council is taking steps to get more young people involved in local government.

Mayor Weston Kirton met with senior students from Taumarunui High School earlier this month to discuss opportunities for increased rangatahi involvement on the council.

“I am very eager to see young people more engaged with the council and community boards, both in influencing decision-making and applying for council jobs,” Kirton says.

“It is very important that our rangatahi understand the role that local government plays in shaping Ruapehu communities and that their views are well represented in the council’s planning and decision-making.”

Especially in regards to the next Long Term Plan 2024/34, young people’s views are critical to this process, Kirton says.

“Issues such as climate change, local employment and training, public transport, health and wellbeing, sports and recreation facilities, libraries, and housing are all being considered, and the council needs the input from young people into our thinking on them.

“We are committed to ensuring that the views of our young people are represented in council decision-making and that they see that they have a future in Ruapehu.”

Kirton also highlighted the possible career pathways the council can offer.

“The council has a long history of providing employment and training opportunities to local young people, ranging from work experience to internships and long-term career opportunities, with support for their higher education.”