Young Hamilton plumber will represent Waikato in Young Plumber Of The Year competition

Plumbing World advertising and promotions manager Dan Keenan, YPOTY Waikato regional winner Cody Hall and Plumbing World central regional manager Steve Langton. Photo / Supplied

Hamilton plumber Cody Hall of C F Reese Plumbing Ltd has won the Waikato/Taranaki regional round of the Young Plumber of the Year 2021 competition and will compete in the national finals in February.

In the regional challenge earlier this month, he competed against nine other local plumbers, completing a series of 11 plumbing disciplines and a written test, assessed by a judging panel.

As a regional finalist, Cody is among the top 10 plumbers from across New Zealand and he says he is looking forward to participating in the national competition.

"This year's [regional] competition was really challenging. I didn't expect to win, but I'm thrilled that I did and excited to have the opportunity to compete in the final," Cody said.

"I've had so much support throughout this event which has been amazing - my team at the Te Rapa Plumbing World branch and, of course, my family and friends, have all been behind me 100 per cent."

Te Rapa Plumbing World branch manager Michelle Denton says the win was a well-deserved reflection of Cody's skillset and expertise.

"I am extremely proud of Cody and absolutely stoked that he's made it to the final - he's an incredibly talented young plumber. We'll be supporting him throughout the next stage of the competition as he puts his best foot forward in the upcoming final."

The regional winners received a prize pack including a $200 Prezzy card, $250 worth of NZPM shares, a 17pc Holesaw set with a bonus barbecue knife set, Rothenberger Tool pack system and a Coast USB pure beam headlamp.

In its fourth year, the national competition, held by Plumbing World New Zealand, supports young and up-and-coming talent in the New Zealand trade industry.

The national finals of the Young Plumber Of The Year competition will be held at Wintec Hamilton on February 19 and support young plumbers under the age of 31.

YPOTY 2021 Waikato regional finalists Luke Donald, Cody Hall, Jason Beijerling, John Downie, Connor Mitchell, Calum McNab, Quintin Trott and James Jeffares. Photo / Supplied

The national winner will receive a share of $55,000 worth of prizes, including $5000 in cash, an $8600 Toolware prize pack, a $5000 Milwaukee prize pack, $1500 in NZPM RPS shares, tools, gift vouchers and a one-year subscription to NZ Plumber Magazine.

For their support, the winner's employer will receive a prize including $1000 in NZPM RPS Shares, a $750 Puma Golf voucher, a $500 fuel voucher towards the running of the winner's van and a one-year supply of Red Bull.

Supporting and encouraging fresh talent to enter and thrive in the industry is crucial at a time when New Zealand requires a surge of new plumbers to meet increasing demand.