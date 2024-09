Police investigate Grey Lynn shooting, Ngā Wai hono i te pō expected to continue her father’s legacy and hearing aid costs put older Kiwis at risk.

A person sustained minor injuries after being trapped by machinery at a GrainHub animal feed plant in Tuakau, Waikato.

A police spokesperson said the Bollard Rd incident was reported to emergency services at about 9.50am.

“It does look like a person was injured by machinery,” the spokesperson said.

“Fire and Emergency and ambulance are also at the scene.”

The spokesperson said the injuries sustained in the incident were minor.