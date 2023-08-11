The Hamilton Women’s Lifestyle Expo is returning for 2023.

The Women’s Lifestyle Expo is returning to Hamilton next weekend and will bring along 180 exhibitors showcasing the latest and greatest lifestyle products.

Visitors can expect a range of artisan goods and giftware, beauty products, eco-friendly items, jewellery, art, decor, clothing and a mini food show.

Exhibitors include local companies alongside a number of companies who will travel to Hamilton, especially for the event.

Event director Renee Murray says: “We are so pleased to be able to provide an opportunity for Kiwi businesses and local Waikato companies to connect with thousands of women. We have some incredible companies exhibiting this year, from young entrepreneurs to larger well-known brands.”

The Women's Lifestyle Expo in Hamilton will have something for everyone, including a sustainable beauty brand that offers plant-based tanning products.

“There are some amazing new businesses like Nextann, a sustainable beauty brand that offers plant-based tanning solutions, The Book Shoppe, a book subscription giftbox, and Fling Cocktails which showcases canned cocktails made with fresh ingredients,” Murray says.

The expo’s taste zone will offer tasty treats and samples of gourmet food and beverages with everything from gin and vodka to gourmet meat products, honey, boutique condiments, liqueurs and olive oil.

The expo is taking place next Saturday, August 10 from 10am to 5pm and Sunday, August 20 from 10am to 4pm at Claudelands Events Centre in Hamilton. Tickets are available online via iTicket or at the door on the day.

The Details

What: Women’s Lifestyle Expo

When: August 19-20, from 10am

Where: Claudelands Events Centre in Hamilton

Tickets: online via iTicket or door sales