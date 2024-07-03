The cast of Mavis & Molly on Board putting the finished touches before opening next week.

The cast of Mavis & Molly on Board putting the finished touches before opening next week.

It may be the middle of a Kiwi winter, but Te Awamutu Light Operatic Society (Talos) has just the way to warm things up - a madcap musical adventure across the Mediterranean.

Written and directed by mother-daughter duo Fiona and Rowan Miller, Mavis & Molly on Board is the next production to take to The Woolshed stage.

Mavis (Lesley Wolstenholme) and Molly (Gabby Dyet) are two friends from New Zealand embarking on their first overseas adventure.

Along the way, they meet fellow passengers Giles (Richard Tiddy) and Jemima (Keira McGregor), and their tour is ably led by the energetic Marco (Samson Crowhurst).