Te Awamutu Light Operatic Society stage ‘madcap’ musical adventure

Waikato Herald
2 mins to read
The cast of Mavis & Molly on Board putting the finished touches before opening next week.

It may be the middle of a Kiwi winter, but Te Awamutu Light Operatic Society (Talos) has just the way to warm things up - a madcap musical adventure across the Mediterranean.

Written and directed by mother-daughter duo Fiona and Rowan Miller, Mavis & Molly on Board is the next production to take to The Woolshed stage.

Mavis (Lesley Wolstenholme) and Molly (Gabby Dyet) are two friends from New Zealand embarking on their first overseas adventure.

Along the way, they meet fellow passengers Giles (Richard Tiddy) and Jemima (Keira McGregor), and their tour is ably led by the energetic Marco (Samson Crowhurst).

The rest of the cast join them aboard ship and perform pieces from a wide variety of musical styles to showcase each destination.

The cast is supported by a five-piece band led by Gill Earwaker.

Adding to the spectacle is a dance troupe from Te Awamutu School of Dance, ably led by Gailene Foster.

The directors are excited to be working with a diverse group, whose ages range from 17 to 80+, and who represent newcomers to old hands welcomed back to The Woolshed stage.

Mavis & Molly on Board season opens on Thursday, July 11, and runs until Sunday, July 21. Tickets are available from iTicket or from the Te Awamutu i-Site.

