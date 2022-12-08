Wintec Bachelor of Music and Performing Arts students Memphis Ward, Helen Drysdale-Dunn, Norman Tofilau. Photo / Supplied

Three Wintec Bachelor of Music and Performing students have a busy summer ahead after they landed roles in the international touring production of Shrek: The Musical.

Graduating students Helen Drysdale-Dunn and Memphis Ward and current second-year Iosia Tofilau will be part of the fully professional New Zealand cast to perform the musical in a number of Middle Eastern countries between January and March.

Iosia has leapt into a leading role, playing Donkey, famously voiced by Eddie Murphy in the original movie, while Helen and Memphis have been cast as ensemble members, donning multiple costumes for fun roles including the Wicked Witch, Knights in the Dragon Tower, and the citizens of Duloc.

The trio will join recent music graduate Jessica Ruck-Nu’u who was a standout as the Dragon in the New Zealand touring cast of this production through 2022. Alongside other members of the creative team, the students will work under Wintec’s Music and Performing Arts tutor Nick Braae who has been the musical director for this show.

Memphis says he “can’t wait to be surrounded by talented actors from across the country and having the chance to explore the world outside New Zealand. It is amazing to jump into touring straight out of study.”

Helen is still coming to terms with being cast in Shrek.

“Being part of a professional show is something I have dreamed about. I have worked hard to achieve this goal, but it still feels surreal, and I never expected to experience a tour of the Middle East!”

Music and performing arts team manager David Sidwell is thrilled for the success.

“This is an incredible opportunity for our graduating and current students to make their mark. This will just be the beginning for all of them,” Sidwell says.

“Their success speaks volumes to the calibre of singing, dancing and acting training they are getting from our talented tutors in the degree programme. The world of professional musical theatre world is competitive but our students are prepared and ready to foot it with the best.”