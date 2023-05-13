Josh Kanara-Bailey, chef and Wintec senior academic staff member for hospitality.

Culinary students from all over the North Island are getting ready to fire up their pans and ovens for the 18th annual Waikato Culinary Fare next month, as nominations for the event have opened.

Almost 300 chefs in training showcased their skills at the cook-off last year, and this year, the competition is expected to get the kitchen just as hot as the students take part in live food challenges to compete for gold, silver or bronze awards.

While the competition, held at Wintec’s Rotokauri campus, is predominantly a high school event, there are also a few categories tertiary students can enter as well.

Chef and Wintec senior academic staff member for hospitality Josh Kanara-Bailey says he is expecting a stronger number of participants this year as the team reached out to a few new schools.

“It’s an amazing event for students. I’m always in awe of the skills they have and the things they can do. They might do sports or other kinds of tournaments too, but this is something different that they can compete in and gain some great cooking skills that they can use forever,” Kanara-Bailey says.

For him, this year’s event is extra-special because his daughter, who is in intermediate, will be competing.

“She’s excited, but she’s told me she isn’t telling her teacher that I’m her dad, which I think is hilarious.”

Wintec Te Pūkenga Centre for Trades hospitality team manager Peter Skelton says it is exciting to see an increase in involvement from schools and the hospitality industry.

The Waikato Culinary Fare saw almost 300 intermediate, secondary and tertiary wannabe chefs compete last year. Photo / Supplied

“The Waikato Culinary Fare has grown to become the largest regional competition of its type in New Zealand. This event allows our emerging hospitality stars to gain valuable skills and experience,” Skelton says.

Meanwhile, the Wintec marae Te Kōpū Mānia o Kirikiriroa is also getting behind the event, having offered to accommodate out-of-town participants.

“I’m excited about having the marae as accommodation for our visitors as they get welcomed with a pōwhiri, are catered for and get to experience staying on a marae for two nights. It’s open to anyone coming from out of town,” Kanara-Bailey says.

He says the Culinary Fare has the potential to grow in the future as all Institutes of Technology and Polytechs (ITPs) in New Zealand now becoming part of Te Pūkenga, which means a tertiary category is on the cards.

“That probably won’t happen this year, but we are inviting all of the Te Pūkenga ITPs to register and compete this year and hope to have a category specifically for them next year.”

The Culinary Fare will be held from June 29 to 30 at the Wintec Te Pūkenga Hospitality Centre in L Block at the Rotokauri Campus, Hamilton. Entries can be made online and close on June 16. For more information, visit the dedicated website.

The organisers are still looking for volunteers. To inquire, email Joshua.kanara-bailey@wintec.ac.nz.

Wintec has held the Waikato Culinary Fare in partnership with Cater Plus since 2004.