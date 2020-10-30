Winning street showcases the beauty, spirit and heritage of Cambridge

Victoria St in Cambridge features heritage buildings, boutique retail, notable trees, award-winning cafes, friendly locals and frequent markets and events. Photo / Supplied

The main street of Cambridge has been named Best Street in the annual Keep New Zealand Beautiful Awards.

Victoria St was recognised for its street appeal, cleanliness and sense of community pride at a virtual awards ceremony on Thursday night.

The picturesque street, which stretches from Taylor St to the Victoria Bridge, boasts prominent trees, attractive plantings, heritage buildings, boutique retail and award-winning cafes.

The street was acknowledged for being people-centric, with a speed limit of 40km/h, cycle-friendly lanes, several pedestrian crossings, outdoor dining and regular markets and events.

Victoria St was also recognised for its environmental and beautification initiatives, such as vibrant garden beds, drought tolerant plants, irrigation systems, new kerbing and mulch gardens.

Cambridge's Victoria St was recognised for its street appeal, cleanliness and sense of community pride. Photo / Supplied

Waipa District Council strategy and community services group manager Debbie Lascelles said council staff and local residents took great pride in taking care of Victoria St throughout the year.

"The council parks and reserves team, as well as community volunteers, work hard to maintain, enhance and beautify Victoria St, so we are delighted to be recognised in these national awards."

Destination Cambridge CEO Miff Macdiarmid said she was thrilled to see Victoria St win the Best Street category this year.

"Our main street is a much-loved, special place for both locals and visitors. It showcases the beauty, spirit and heritage of Cambridge, and is a focal point for many community activities."

Victoria St took the title from fellow finalists Victoria Ave and Rangiora St – both Whanganui streets.

Cambridge was also in the running for Most Beautiful Large Town after winning the accolade last year. However, the title was taken by Hastings.

The winner of the hotly-contested Most Beautiful City was shared this year, with Hamilton being awarded Most Beautiful Large City and Whanganui Most Beautiful Small City.

The award for Most Beautiful Large Town went to Hastings and Most Beautiful Small Town went to Arrowtown.