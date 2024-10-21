Imagine the Rest by artist Chris Eyes is part of his Mythery exhibition at Taupō Museum.

Step into a world of myth and mystery at Taupō Museum’s newest exhibition Mythery.

Artist Chris Eyes says the exhibition, running from November 2 to December 9, reflects educated guesses about how we got to be what we are.

“Our lives are full of mythology, big and small.

“There are everyday myths about ourselves or our parents or ancestors, stories and histories that help shape who we are. Then there are the bigger myths about our culture, our heritage, or the land we inhabit. Then there is religion and the mystery of life itself.”

Chris’ artistic journey began with an exhibition at Taupō Museum six years ago and he describes himself as “an untrained and haphazard painter who likes to find things as I paint - the shapes, silhouettes or ideas that emerge as I work.”