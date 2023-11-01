What’s on in the Taupō region

Will you be taking the plunge into Lake Taupō on Gumboot Friday?

The Great Gumboot Friday Plunge

Friday, November 3, at 5pm, meet at the coffee cart

Bring your togs and a towel to take the plunge into the lake, or come along in your gumboots to support. Part of Gumboot Day events nationwide, the plunge is raising funds to provide free counselling services for children and young people aged 5 to 25. Donations can be made online via give.gbf.org.nz.

Drop Zone Big Bang Fireworks & Laser Event, Friday, November 3, from 5.30pm at Owen Delany Park

Taupō's famous fireworks and laser event, organised by Lake Taupō Rotary, is back for 2023. The fireworks and Seay Earthmovers laser display are the stars of the show, but there’s something for all the family.

This year’s outdoor movie is The Super Mario Bros. Movie, rated PG for violence.

There’s also a free toddler area at the Generation Homes Kids’ Zone and a bouncy castle, plus $5 face painting and a $10 Nerf war tent.

The backup wet-weather date is Saturday, November 4 — if needed, this will be announced via radio and Facebook.

This is a no-alcohol event.

Gates open at 5.30pm and the movie starts at 7pm.

Tickets can be bought at the gate on the night. A family pass (two adults, two children) is $40, adults 14-plus tickets are $15 and kids aged 4-13 are $10. Under-4s are free. All funds raised go back to the community.





Chair yoga — six-week course

Taupō Women’s Club in Story Place, beginning Monday, November 6, at 10.30am

Join instructor Kate Lourie for a six-week block of gentle, seated exercise. Ideal for older people and those with limited mobility. There is a $15 fee per session.





Art exhibition at Taupō Museum, Story Place, from now until December 3

Then and Now: A collection of creativity from Tūrangi

Taupō Museum’s Then and Now exhibition, on until December 3, includes a wide range of work from members of Tūrangi Artworks.

Tūrangi Artworks president Linda Niederberger says the group has three “very established” departments including fibre artists, painters and potters.

Those taking part in the Then and Now exhibition were given a wide scope for interpreting the theme, including ideas like upcycling, which would include a before photograph, a member’s first piece of work and what they can achieve now, or taking a historic piece and interpreting it in a modern way.

The exhibition will be open until December 3.





Cycling Skills for Women workshop

Saturday, November 4, 9am to 11.30am, location TBD

Learn cycling skills to keep yourself safe on the road in a variety of conditions and meet some like-minded cyclists while you’re at it!

This course is ideal for any women who have recently purchased a bike or for those who simply want to improve their bike riding skills.

All you need is a bike, helmet and basic bike handling skills and you can come along and learn from a female instructor with other women alongside you! Learn to ride safely in a variety of traffic conditions — focus is on riding on the road. Bring your own bike and helmet — basic bike handling skills are needed.

This course is free but places are limited. Register your place today at www.taupo.govt.nz/cycling-courses.





