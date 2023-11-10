Hamilton Zoo just welcomed two new cotton-top tamarins. Photo / Hamilton Zoo

Zoo babies

Hamilton is celebrating the recent birth of two Porcupettes (Porcupine babies) and two Cotton-Top Tamarins. The four new additions were born last month. The cotton-top tamarin is a small monkey that is classified as Critically Endangered on the IUCN Red List of Threatened Species.

Hamilton beach

Hamilton’s iconic Wellington Street Beach jetty is permanently closed. An assessment by the city council revealed significant structural damage, making it unsafe to stand on. The council is now working on removing the jetty and sorting out a short-term replacement.

Gordonton road closed

From November 20 to December 1, Whitikahu Rd in Gordonton will be closed between the entrance to Woodlands Estate to the Gower Road intersection. Waikato District Alliance need the full road closure to repair a large and deep collapsing culvert about 1.5km from the SH1B intersection. Detour routes via Henry Rd and Gower Rd in the north, and Woodlands Rd and Law Rd to the south. Residents within the closure will be given access.

Waka Ama courses

Whangamata Community Marae Committee and Te Whanau Waka Ama o Whangamata are offering free community Waka Ama for the next four weeks. Open to all ages and abilities. Classes will be held on Mondays from November 13, from 5-6pm followed by a free BBQ. Lifejackets and paddles are provided. Bring a towel, warm clothes and wear clothing you don’t mind getting a little wet. Meet at the Waka Site, Beach Road, next to the Marina.

Steampunk Festival

Steampunk The Thames is holding its annual festival this weekend. On Saturday November 11 from 10am, most of Pollen St will be closed between Queen St and Willoughby St for the Steampunk Parade. For the festival programme visit group’s website at https://steampunkthethames.co.nz/.

Waitomo Fireworks

The Brook Park Incorporated Society will hold its annual Fireworks Extravaganza this Saturday, November 11, from 5.30pm at Brook Park, Te Kūiti. Event includes bonfire, food stalls and fireworks.

Tradie challenge

Taumarunui building apprentice Jess Nielson, of Sloan Annand Builders, is hoping to take out the Master Builders’ Apprentice of the Year national title in Auckland this weekend. She won the Waikato regional final of the challenge in August.

Taupō sports event

The scenic Waikato River Trails will be host to mountain bikers, runners and walkers on Saturday, November 11 when The Taniwha, an all-ages family-friendly event kicks off. The sports event will feature a marathon, and different courses for bikers, e-bikers, runners, and walkers. Whakamaru, Mangakino and Atiamuri will see plenty of action as competitors cross dams, forests, rivers and roads including Lake Arapuni Road, Waipapa Road and Ongaroto Road. No roads will be closed but some shoulders are closed, and there are speed reductions.

Port Waikato by-election

Voting in the Port Waikato by-election will open on Monday, November 13. Election day is on November 25. People enrolled in the electorate should have received an EasyVote pack in the mail already. There will be 41 voting places where people can vote. Locations and opening hours are available online at vote.nz.