Kiwi numbers
The first batch of 11 kiwi from Sanctuary Mountain Maungatautari moved to The Capital Kiwi Project in Wellington this week. The move is part of the annual kiwi translocation happening now until the end of April.
Pest control
Conservation efforts are amping up in the Pureora Forest Park. A newly formed group of volunteers called Pikiariki Restoration has set up a network of self-resetting A24 rat traps close to Pureora village. They also plan to monitor stoat, possum and feral cat numbers through trail cameras and the long-tailed bat population through a new acoustic recorder method. Also, the Pureora Hunting Competition will open on March 15 and focus on deer.
