Dog rules in the Waipā district have changed. Photo / Mike Scott

Waipā dog rules

Waipā District Council implemented several changes to its dog bylaw. Dogs are now prohibited at Karāpiro Gully, Kakepuku maunga, and lakes Rotopiko, Ruatuna and Rotomanuka. But there are eight new dog exercise areas throughout the district, and new mixed on-leash and off-leash times for Lake Te Koo Utu, Waipuke foreshore area and the northern area of War Memorial Park.

Karāpiro Lake Domain

GL Events, owned by Deputy Mayor Liz Stolwyk and her husband Andrew Reymer, has been re-awarded the management contract for the Karāpiro Lake Domain for another five years. They have managed the reserve for the past 19 years.

Dinsdale water supply

The $19.5 million Newcastle Water Supply Upgrade for Dinsdale, Hamilton, has been completed. About 6.7km of new pipe has been installed from Gibson Rd to Newcastle Rd and Avalon Drive. The project was first planned in 2019.

Arboretum fauna

The Waitakaruru Arboretum in Tauwhare is excited to learn that not only ruru (morepork), kererū, tūī and bellbirds are nesting in the park. A recent study revealed it also hosts a population of the critically endangered pekapeka (long-tailed bat).

Taupō Ironman

About 1300 athletes will complete an impressive 1.9km swim in Lake Taupō, 90km cycle around the district and a 21.1km run along Great Lake Pathway in Taupō on Saturday. Several local roads will be closed. The weekend’s event is a qualifier for the Ironman World Championship in December 2024. For the first time, the 2024 event will be held in New Zealand — in Taupō.

Tokoroa Christmas parade

There is no Christmas parade in Tokoroa this year because the Tokoroa City Lions, who ran the Christmas parade for the past 35 years, won’t be able to organise the event. There is a Christmas parade in Putāruru.

E-waste bins

Transfer stations in the Matamata-Piako district now have battery and e-waste recycling bins. The stations will provide a safe place to recycle household batteries, power tools, TVs, computers, mobile phones, electronics and small appliances.

Waitomo i-Site

Further work will be undertaken on Waitomo District Council’s Customer Service Centre and i-Site in Te Kūiti on Saturday. Works include the installation of a canopy over the entrance to the building. A section of Rora St will be closed.

Rail trail sculpture

A new sculpture, called Interwoven and based on a concept design by Chris Budgen, is brightening up the Hauraki Rail Trail near Thames. The colourful sculpture is just over 3m tall and made of macrocarpa beams. It is installed on SH25 Ngāti Maru Highway, near the junction with Maramarahi Rd.