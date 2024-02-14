Entries for the NZCB building apprentice challenge are now open. Photo / Michael Dawson

Building comp

NZ Certified Builders has opened entries for the annual apprentice challenge. The regional heats of the competition will be held in 21 locations across the country on April 6. The winner of each regional heat will compete for the title of national champion in June. Entries can be made online at apprenticechallenge.nz until March 25.

Waipā vandalism

Te Awamutu’s War Memorial Park has repeatedly been vandalised. In the past six months a cabbage tree and oak tree has been cut down, rose plants have been ripped out and, over the weekend, 40 teucrium hedge plants were torn out.

Putāruru road closure

KiwiRail has asked the South Waikato District Council to permanently close the Main St car park entrance in Putāruru, as they intend to install a new pedestrian rail crossing on Monday, February 19. The car park will remain open, but entry and exit will now be from SH1 only.

Tote bag comp

Busit invites Hamilton high schoolers to enter their Design Our Tote competition. Students are asked to create a design that showcases what sustainable transport in the city looks like for them. The winning design will be printed on Busit’s next batch of tote bags. Entries are open to all local secondary students from February 19 until March 17. Entry forms are available from the Busit and city council customer services or Hamilton public libraries.

Transport Plan

The draft Waikato Regional Land Transport Plan 2024–2054 is open for consultation. The plan is updated every three years and sets out how a region’s land transport system will develop over the next 30 years. Submissions close at 5pm on Monday, March 4.

Thames i-site

The current agreement to manage the Thames i-site will expire in June. The district local council is seeking expressions of interest from anyone who may like to run the service from July 1. Expressions of Interest close on February 29, 5pm. For more details email kirstin.scarrott@tcdc.govt.nz.

Puzzle exchange

Thames Library would like to set up a puzzle exchange and is asking for the community’s donations of gently used puzzles. These puzzles will be available for anyone to take home and swap with a pre-loved puzzle of their own. Donations can be dropped at the library’s front desk.



