Past and present members of Wharepapa South Branch of Rural Women New Zealand. Photo / Supplied

Wharepapa South Branch of Rural Women New Zealand recently celebrated its 80th birthday with a gathering of past and present members at Fahrenheit restaurant & bar.

It was a relaxed and informal affair with attendees given the opportunity to share some of their memories. Many spoke of the uniqueness of the Wharepapa South community, something they have missed greatly and have never been able to quite find again, once they moved from the district.



Others told how their now-grown children regard Wharepapa South as "home" no matter whether they were here for their lifetime or just one season. One spoke of the help her whole family received from the Homecare system when she broke her leg. Homecare was set up to provide affordable home help for mothers suffering from ill health or overwork, or at childbirth.

Photos, old minutes books and newspaper cuttings carefully stored were available to jog memories.

Laughter was heard on more than one occasion as attendees recognised themselves in the various photos, followed by the inevitable questioning of what was that for, or who organised that?

One highlight of the day was the awarding of a branch honour to Carien Ouweltjes for her years of service on the committee and as branch treasurer.

With obvious delight at this recognition, Carien stated that on arriving at their farm over 20 years ago, she decided that living right across the road from the hall she just had to be involved with events and gatherings because "that is just what you do".

President Jacqui Wellington JP organised for everyone attending to be given a wooden key ring as a memento of the day. Inscribed on one side was "Wharepapa South Rural Women 80 Years", with an imprint of the intersection by the local hall behind it. The flip side showed each attendee's name.

Ann Rawson JP, who is the most senior life member honoured by the branch, cut the celebration cake.

Ann Rawson JP cuts the cake. Photo/Supplied.

Gathered in that room were women whose contributions over many years to the district of Wharepapa South typified the saying "Service Simply Given". Contributions, which were given with no thought of recognition or reward, but simply as our branch treasurer stated - that is just what you do when you live in a rural community.