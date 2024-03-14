Whangamatā resident Graeme Smith is behind the drive to give the town square a new breath of life.

An ambitious project to breathe new life into Whangamatā's main street is underway.

Whangamatā resident Graeme Smith is behind the move to rejuvenate the town square, with plans for a more user-friendly space for visitors and locals.

Smith said it would cost about $250,000 and he has set about sourcing various funding streams, while calling on the community to get behind the project.

He wants to have at least half that amount, $125,000, set in stone for the project before the end of 2024, with concept plans already on the table.

Smith said the existing town square, situated next to the Whangamatā Information Centre needed some love and care.

“The town square initiative aims to utilise the space more effectively.”

Features would include a louvred roof, new seating, a book exchange, a wall to display art, a drinking fountain and a large chess set on a new aggregate floor.

Smith said it would create an opportunity for people to gather in a friendly welcoming environment, also in which visitors would learn of Whangamatā's history and “share some local banter”.

“The hope is we can raise half of the $250,000 before seeking external funding support.”

He strongly encouraged others to get involved.

“Last year the idea was presented to the Whangamatā Community Board and the response was positive; any funds we collect will be under the umbrella of the Whangamatā Information Centre.”

Smith, who has been involved in Whangamatā Information Centre operations since 2021, said the existing town square space had been underutilised.

“We thought it would be good if we could identify it as a town square.”

Whangamata Lions Club was already on board with signage, while Shaun Ryan from XYZ Design had provided concept plans.

Smith said the real message was to “alleviate impact on the ratepayer”.

“We look at other community-funded organisations; we will pursue every opportunity to raise extra money.”

Smith said there was an opportunity for people to contribute, and any contributions were transparent, as the project came under the umbrella of an incorporated society.

“This will be an opportunity for people to meet and greet at a central location, an opportunity to learn how to play chess or watch a game of chess; there will be a notice board so people passing by or sitting in the area will be able to read about activities.

“It will be a place to gather to exchange banter.”

Added to that was a “friendly welcome for visitors”.

“That is a very important part of the role that we play because our role here is to not only welcome people, but ensure they perceive this as a friendly welcoming town.

“We want them to come back; we want them to feel like they have made a new friend, that’s the message we send to visitors, we encourage them to return.”

A “funding thermometer” has been placed at the project signage in the square with an opportunity for people to register their interest at the Whangamatā Information Centre.

