“It was an amazing day, perfect weather conditions which helped with the mood and vibe; we were rapt.

“The feedback we had was that it was enjoyable; for me the highlight was the finish line as there was a really supportive atmosphere.

“It was a good crowd; a lot of public and locals were out on the course supporting the runners and there were record numbers for the event history.”

James Reid dominated the 10km run in 33:01.

The pay-an-entry-forward initiative, introduced in 2023, returned in the run up to the September 28 event.

The pay it forward gifted entry programme was growing with just over 50 entries bought to pay forward to others.

A common request for a gifted entry was the mum and kids’ combo, as one entry fee might be manageable, but it could be a stretch to cover the whole family.

Held in the first weekend of the spring school holidays, the half marathon offered 10-kilometre and 5km course options for runners and walkers.

When entering the event, entrants could choose to buy an extra entry for a “local” who otherwise wouldn’t be able to enter.

Garea said the event had a long legacy in Whangamatā's history and was widely known as the Run/Walk Festival for many years.

Management of the event had passed around several entities, staying with the Lions Club of Whangamatā for many years until 2019.

Local event management company Event Day was handed the baton in 2023 following Covid-19 upheavals, and the Lions had remained involved, the official recipient charity of the event, he said.

The event had new courses in 2024 including the World Athletics certified 5km and 10km courses, with a seaside start/finish at Williamson Park, he said.

All courses covered a fast, flat 5km layout as a base.

The 10km course was typically the most popular, offering friends and family the opportunity to cheer people on as participants passed Williamson Park again at the halfway point, before heading out for their second lap.

Half marathoners reaped the benefits of the 5 and 10km base layouts, combined with the stunning half marathon only out and back along the Whangamatā Golf Course, and Wentworth Valley Rd.

Garea said more than 100 locals were involved in putting the day together.

“The Lions Club of Whangamatā continues to support the event with registration crew and course marshals, supported by over 100 other locals all fundraising for their community groups.

“People have fond memories of the event over the years. It’s been exciting to refresh the event with a new start and finish location, new courses and international accreditation to return the event to its heyday,” he said.

“It’s special that the community is still so involved, and we haven’t lost the seaside town vibe at all.”

The fundamentals of the event had not changed much, he said.

“Our vision for the event is to be the largest destination running event in the Coromandel, to maximise funds returned to the community, and future-proof the event for long-term sustainability.”







