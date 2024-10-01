Craig Lloyd-Marsh took first place in the half marathon run in a time of 1:23:07.
Whangamatā Half Marathon attracted a record number of entries over the weekend with close to 2000 runners and walkers.
Organisers confirmed they had received 1718 entries, more than any in the event’s history, and 75% more than in 2023.
Craig Lloyd-Marsh took first place in the half marathon run in a time of 1:23:07. In the half marathon walk Ken Coulam completed the race in 2:51:54. James Reid dominated the 10km run in 33:01 while Paul Egan won the 10km walk in 1:14:03.
In the 5km run and walk Lucas Reid dominated in 19:08.
Event organiser Luke Garea said he was still in a “post event haze” following the weekend.
The 10km course was typically the most popular, offering friends and family the opportunity to cheer people on as participants passed Williamson Park again at the halfway point, before heading out for their second lap.
Half marathoners reaped the benefits of the 5 and 10km base layouts, combined with the stunning half marathon only out and back along the Whangamatā Golf Course, and Wentworth Valley Rd.
Garea said more than 100 locals were involved in putting the day together.
“The Lions Club of Whangamatā continues to support the event with registration crew and course marshals, supported by over 100 other locals all fundraising for their community groups.
“People have fond memories of the event over the years. It’s been exciting to refresh the event with a new start and finish location, new courses and international accreditation to return the event to its heyday,” he said.
“It’s special that the community is still so involved, and we haven’t lost the seaside town vibe at all.”