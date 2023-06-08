The city council says the works are essential to ensure Waterworld remains fit for purpose. Photo / Hamilton City Council

Hamilton’s Waterworld swimming pool will be closed from Monday, July 3 to Sunday, July 23, while the city council carries out crucial maintenance work.

The council says the closure will allow workers to service the boilers and switchboards throughout the facility, as well as upgrade the floors in the reception area and changing room. The works will also include the renewal of the Lido outdoor pool filter.

Director of Hamilton Pools, Liz Cann, said that the works are essential to ensure Waterworld remains fit-for-purpose and up to expected standard.

“We realise this closure will be an inconvenience for some of our regular customers, and we thank our community for their understanding,” said Cann.

“This work is essential, and closing at this time when we are at our quietest is the most convenient and least disruptive solution for the community and for our staff.”

Cann recommended regular swimmers visit the council’s Gallagher Aquatic Centre in Collins Rd while Waterworld is closed. Also, a reduced group fitness timetable will be running at the Beerescourt Bowling Club.

Learn to Swim lessons and payments taking place at Waterworld will also be paused for the duration of the works.